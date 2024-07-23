Panda advances Dublin recycling with robotic AI sorting technology
23 Jul 2024 --- Ireland-based recycling specialist Panda announces a milestone in its beverage carton recycling, with approximately 5 million beverage cartons recycled since the introduction of advanced sorting technology at its Ballymount Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Dublin last July.
The robotic AI sorting technology was funded by The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE) Ireland as part of a collaboration with Panda to encourage improving the recycling process of cartons placed on the Irish market.
To mark the year anniversary of the sorting technology being launched at the MRF, ACE Ireland and Panda are collaborating on the #RecycleYourCartons campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the recyclable nature of beverage cartons.
“Panda customers are being reminded that beverage cartons are listed as an approved recycling material on Ireland’s national recycling list and should be placed clean, dry and loose in their household recycling bin,” details Panda.
“After your recycling bin is collected at curbside, it is transported to Panda’s MRF in Ballymount where the ground-breaking AI robot identifies, picks and sorts cartons into their own dedicated streams.”
The sorted materials are sent to ACE’s specialized carton recycling facility. Fibers from beverage cartons can be recycled many times, making them an ideal raw material for paper-based products.