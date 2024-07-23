TNT Group and FaiveleyTech collaborate on patented rotary applicator for Chanel eye serum
23 Jul 2024 --- Packaging specialists TNT Group and FaiveleyTech have created a patent-pending rotary applicator for the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum.
The rotating and cooling applicator is designed to massage and refresh the eye area.
“The applicator features a total of eight components, structured into two interconnected mechanical sub-assemblies,” details TNT Group. “These sub-assemblies are joined together by two polyketone (POK) rings, which ensure the long-term reliability of the rotating function.”
The first sub-assembly consists of the textured head and tube, both crafted from stainless steel.
“The second sub-assembly comprises two end caps and a stem, also made of stainless steel. The top end is used to assemble the PP insert, which is designed to be screwed onto the thread of the glass bottle,” explains TNT Group.
The set is combined with the Supalac cap produced by FaiveleyTech. The applicator can be reused on a “refill” bottle.
Sulapac is an alternative material to traditional plastic made from sustainable and responsible raw materials, derived from post-consumer, post-industrial or post-agricultural recycling. It can be digested by natural microorganisms and leaves no microplastics.
TNT Group’s engineering teams optimized the texture applicator head, balancing depth and polishing. They developed the system to ensure “smooth, long-lasting” rotation between the two sub-assemblies.