Graphic Packaging International markets paper-based sushi packs to meet European demand
Graphic Packaging International has launched paperboard-based sushi packaging. The new portfolio meets the “plastic-free” definition of the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), alongside solutions containing no plastic lamination or less than 5% plastic.
The new paperboard portfolio features clamshells, trays, pagoda-style designs, and boxes. All formats can be designed to be recyclable in European household waste streams, according to Graphic Packaging International.
In the SUPD, different measures are applied to different products. The European Commission says that these measures are proportionate and tailored to get the most effective results, and they also take into account whether more sustainable alternatives are available.
The ten items being addressed by the Directive are cotton bud sticks; cutlery, plates, straws, and stirrers; balloons and sticks for balloons; food containers; cups for beverages; beverage containers; cigarette butts; plastic bags; packets and wrappers; wet wipes and sanitary items.
“The European sushi market is growing. In Germany, for example, the ready-to-eat sushi segment has risen from 7% to more than 30% of the snack market in just a few years,” says Philipp Eissner, business development manager at Graphic Packaging International.
“While the market is expanding at speed, consumers are increasingly conscious of the need for more sustainable packaging options. Our new range helps operators meet regulatory requirements and deliver a strong sustainability narrative through packaging choice while maintaining freshness and enhancing shelf appeal.”
Fresh and appealing
Graphic Packaging International’s latest offering provides the foodservice industry with an alternative to traditional plastic sushi packaging.
The solutions in the portfolio have been engineered to preserve product freshness and fog-free cellulose windows for good product visibility. Windowless formats can also be selected.
Meanwhile, trays can be supplied flat or nested to maximize storage space in compact sushi kiosks, while the structural design allows for easy and efficient handling. In addition, strong on-shelf differentiation can be achieved through vibrant, high-impact graphics.
“As SUPD requirements are reshaping the European food packaging landscape, our global innovation capabilities ensure we can support customers through a smooth transition from plastic to paperboard while delivering the circularity, functionality, and convenience they need to succeed,” says Eissner.
“Our fresh take on sushi packaging is a classic example of our approach to insight-led design, meeting real customer needs of today and tomorrow.”