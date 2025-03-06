Ranpak develops paper-based protective packs with Mondi and machine manufacturer
Ranpak has partnered with Mondi and the machine manufacturer PaperWrap for developing pallet wrapping machines that fit paper-based protective wrap to packages — reducing the use of plastic stretch film.
PaperWrap will supply Ranpak with pallet wrapping machines designed to function with paper-based protective wrapping. The machine manufacturer uses Mondi’s Ad/Vantage StretchWrap, which can “stretch and resist punctures” to package the pallets.
Omar Asali, chairman and CEO at Ranpak, says: “The partnership with PaperWrap represents a significant milestone as we continue to evaluate the most sustainable materials possible and deliver resources that will help businesses transition away from single-use plastics.”
PaperWrap offers three models of its machines: semi-automatic stand-alone units, fully automatic stand-alone machines, and fully automatic line integration systems. These machines have been implemented by various companies in Europe, including IKEA.
Jurre Hesseling, responsible for sales activities at PaperWrap, adds: “To successfully introduce PaperWrap machines to the market, it is essential to involve the right partners. We have found this partner in Ranpak.We see opportunities to make a difference together through innovation, design, and reducing carbon footprint — sustainably helping more customers and reducing their environmental impact.”
Promoting a circular economy
The collaboration between Ranpak, PaperWrap, and Mondi indicates an “industry-leading packaging solution” supply chain that harnesses paper’s recyclable qualities, promoting a circular economy.
Ranpak will showcase PaperWrap’s machinery at ProMat 2025 in Chicago, US, March 17–20, alongside other innovations, such as Print’it! — an on-demand printing technology — and a collaboration with Rabot, an AI platform.
Recently, Ranpak introduced three products that combine automation with protective paper technology.These new packaging solutions in Europe aim to enhance productivity, consistency, and quality while improving environmental sustainability.