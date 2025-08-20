PepsiCo and 49ers kick off reusable cup program at Levi’s Stadium in California
PepsiCo has partnered with the San Francisco 49ers, an American football team, to introduce reusable cups at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, US.
Through the initiative, fans can enjoy PepsiCo beverages in durable, reusable cups. These cups can then be returned to designated bins for collection, sanitization, and redistribution for future use.
Levi’s Stadium will host ten 49ers games this season. The initiative is projected to eliminate the need for “tens of thousands” of disposable single-use cups during this period.
Bold Reuse, a national reuse service provider, manages the collection, sanitization, and redistribution of cups in partnership with Levy, the stadium’s hospitality provider.
“Sustainability has always been a core pillar of Levi’s Stadium, dating back to its early designs, and we are constantly trying to find new ways to reduce waste, consumption, and emissions,” says Kevin Hilton, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at the 49ers.
“This reusable cup program not only reduces plastic waste, in addition to other behind-the-scenes practices, it also allows the Faithful [49ers’ fans] to take an active role in our sustainability mission. We are proud to partner on this project alongside PepsiCo and appreciate their continued support of our sustainability initiatives.”
Scaling reuse
PepsiCo has previously supported several reusable cup initiatives across the US. The company’s global sustainable packaging strategy focuses on reducing virgin plastic use, designing packaging for circularity, and cutting packaging waste by advancing systems, such as recycling and reuse infrastructure.
Burgess Davis, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo North America, adds: “Advancing reuse requires collaboration and a systemic shift to help make the reusable option the most convenient and accessible option for consumers to enjoy their beverage.”
“Initiatives like this can provide important insights into how that shift can become a reality at scale while having an immediate impact in reducing waste. Sustainability is truly a team sport, and we’re grateful to the 49ers for their collaboration on this effort.”
Sustainability in football
The initiative was launched at the 49ers’ first preseason game in the United Club and Graton Winners Club, seating up to 6,500 fans combined.
The team’s Faithful to the Planet initiative launched in 2023 to push for “sustainability and environmental conservation, uniting powerful, global brands to champion environmental stewardship.”
The initiative supports the restoration of redwood trees, removal of ocean-bound plastic from rivers, planting of new trees across Africa, and other collaborative, “green-focused” activities for fans.
In 2014, Levi’s Stadium became the first professional football venue to earn LEED Gold Certification for BD+C: New Construction, a recognized standard for sustainable design and construction.
In 2016, it achieved LEED Gold for Operations and Maintenance of an Existing Building, becoming the first NFL stadium to hold Gold certification under both rating systems.
Most recently, in 2024, the stadium again earned LEED Gold for Operations and Maintenance and was recognized with the Green Sports Alliance “Play to Zero” Award for outstanding water and energy conservation.