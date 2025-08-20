Nutrition and supplement delivery: Convenience and eco-claims drive functional F&B pack innovation
Global demand for functional F&B packaging is skyrocketing as consumers seek convenient, ready-to-drink (RTD) formats with health benefits. Environmental sustainability and supply chain transparency are key factors driving packaging innovations.
In this Special Report, we explore the role of health claims on supplement and nutrition packaging, how connected packaging can boost transparency, and ways to tackle counterfeiting.
Tetra Pak observes strong demand for supplement and nutrition packaging. “Eighty-eight percent of consumers globally are willing to pay more for healthier options, and 74% actively look for health claims on packaging,” a company spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 4% year-over-year growth in supplement launches between July 2023 and June 2025, with most originating from Europe.
Approximately two-thirds of these launches were packaged in bottles, with plastic being the dominant material, used in over 80% of total launches, according to the global market researcher.
RTD carton for functional beverages
The Tetra Pak spokesperson categorizes the supplement and nutrition packaging commercial potential as “huge.”
“Well-designed, health-forward drinks can deliver significantly higher margins, sometimes up to 800% more than traditional beverages.”
“We’ve already supported the launch of many new products in this space. Some were developed with existing customers who wanted to expand their portfolios with enriched beverages or supplements, and others came from new players entering the market for the first time.”
“They turned to us for help from early-stage ideation and market concept to product development, formulation, and packaging solutions. Functional drinks like protein shakes, fortified beverages, and supplements need to be shelf-stable, portable, and convenient.”
The spokesperson says that that’s where Tetra Pak’s RTD carton formats come in. “They’re designed to protect sensitive ingredients like micronutrients and proteins, while keeping the product tasting great.”
Convenience and sustainability
Functional F&B is a fast growing category in the global food sector, outpacing traditional dairy, juice, and carbonates, according to Tetra Pak.
“Within this market, consumers are looking for alternatives to powders they must prepare themselves and moving toward convenient pre-formulated drinks which fit seamlessly into their daily routines. These trends appeal across age groups and demographics, from trend-setting younger generations and busy professionals to wellness-focused parents and seniors,” says the spokesperson.
According to Innova Market Insights, one in three consumers globally takes supplements to meet their targeted nutrition intake.
The Tetra Pak spokesperson explains that regional preferences also matter. “Consumers in Asia tend to prefer creamier, smoother textures, whereas European markets favour more natural, less processed mouthfeel. Brands need to explore this and align with these market-specific preferences to design their products.”
“Sustainability is a packaging priority. Brands are seeking recyclable, renewable, and carbon-reducing materials to appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers.”
Transparency through connectivity
Transparency is becoming essential in the nutrition and supplement sector, as consumers demand visibility into how products are sourced, manufactured, and delivered.
With 58% of consumers wanting to know more about F&B production methods, clear communication around supply chains is now a key factor in building trust and influencing purchasing decisions.
Packaging has a role to play here through technology. “Connected packaging is an example of an emerging solution. QR codes and similar features allow consumers to scan products and access detailed online information about ingredient origins, environmental credentials, or recycling instructions.”
Recently, Danone’s plant-based brand Alpro teamed up with Appetite Creative to unveil an immersive web app designed to educate young consumers on the benefits of its new Alpro Kids range.
Accessed via QR codes on packaging, the app embodies a classic adventure video game style. Gianluca Ciliento, Europe Brand manager for plant-based at Alpro, said: “The new Alpro Kids range is a step toward empowering families to make healthier choices without compromising on taste or joy. We hope it entertains kids of all ages, while helping them to understand the nutritional benefits of plant-based food.”
Overcoming packaging pressure
Innova Market Insights data indicates an 86% year-on-year growth in global supplement launches with responsible source packaging claims.
The Tetra Pak spokesperson notes one of the ways to build trust and traceability is responsible sourcing.
“Packaging producers are increasingly working with suppliers that meet recognized sustainability standards, and are also cooperating with third-party certifications, such as in the case of Tetra Pak cartons, FSC for paperboard, or Bonsucro for bio-based polymers.”
“At the same time, supply chain resilience is becoming just as critical for businesses navigating growing demand and frequent disruptions. Packaging manufacturers are under pressure to ensure continuity and adapt to changing circumstances.”
“Our network of 30 packaging material converting factories worldwide, along with 18 sites producing essential components such as closures and straws, empowers us to respond rapidly to these challenges, while meeting customer demand and packaging supplies reliably and efficiently.”
Advanced tech to fight counterfeiting
Meanwhile, counterfeit supplement and nutrition packaging present serious risks, misleading consumers, eroding brand trust, and compromising product safety.
The spokesperson notes that one of the most effective ways to safeguard product integrity is by working with verified packaging producers who offer integrated system solutions.
“This ensures consistent quality across every stage of production, from material sourcing to final sealing, and significantly reduces the risk of tampering or unauthorized duplication.”
“Tetra Pak complements this approach with advanced technological safeguards. Our packaging incorporates multiple layers of protection, like tamper-evident features that clearly indicate if a product has been compromised.”
“Other future solutions may include, for example, unique digital identifiers and markers that would allow producers to track-and-trace the history and location of a product, making it possible to monitor their market performance and spot potential issues. These measures help brands maintain full control over their products throughout the supply chain, reinforcing consumer confidence and brand credibility.”