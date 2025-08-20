Mondi launches kraft paper for coated and heat-sealable packaging solutions
Mondi has unveiled Ad/Vantage Smooth Brown Semi Extensible, a new kraft paper designed to combine strength, extensibility, puncture resistance, and printability. The substrate can be applied to form-fill-and-seal packaging for sharp-edged or heavy items, such as dry food, toys, spare parts, and building materials.
Positioned between sack kraft paper and machine-finished kraft paper grades, the innovation is engineered as a “high-performance base paper for coated and heat-sealable solutions.” Its calendered and smooth surface supports coating coverage and adhesion, while allowing better printability compared to natural brown papers with rougher surfaces, according to Mondi.
Sabrina Klösch, technical sales service at Mondi, says: “Ad/Vantage Smooth Brown Semi Extensible fills a clear gap in the market by combining excellent runnability and high strength with coating-friendly smoothness in one paper. It is, among other purposes, ideally suited for use as a base material for our barrier papers, where a uniform, stable surface is essential to achieving consistent coating performance.”
“This paper is the result of a close collaboration between our technical sales service, R&D, and product development — a strong team effort that reflects our commitment to solving our customers’ technical and sustainability challenges.”
The paper is produced from responsibly sourced fresh fibres, with the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification or FSC chain of custody certification optionally available. It can be recycled in EU paper recycling streams, verified through the 4EG recyclability protocol (Confederation of European Paper Industries test method).
Ad/Vantage Smooth Brown Semi Extensible is engineered to run on existing converting and filling lines, ensuring process efficiency and consistency.
This month, Mondi introduced FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate to expand its range of barrier papers, offering brands an alternative to conventional multimaterial packaging.