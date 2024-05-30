Pernod Ricard pens global licensing agreement with Eco Spirits reusable packaging
30 May 2024 --- Pernod Ricard and Eco Spirits have signed a five-year global licensing agreement enabling Pernod Ricard’s spirits brands to be distributed in Eco Spirits’ reusable glass containers to on-trade venues worldwide.
The partnership, which builds on the learnings of a pilot in Singapore in late 2022, aims to further promote circularity in the spirits industry, a core priority of Pernod Ricard’s 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap, “Good Times from a Good Place.”
The products are transported in bulk and delivered to hospitality venues in fully reusable 4.5 L glass Eco Tote containers, reducing waste and carbon emissions resulting from the production and transportation of bottles and other secondary packaging.
Pilot in Singapore
The relationship between the two companies began with a pilot program in Singapore where Pernod Ricard deployed Eco Spirits’ closed-loop packaging technology with several of its iconic brands.
Pernod Ricard says the pilot was instrumental in identifying the practical challenges and opportunities of circular distribution, providing the company with invaluable insights into operational, technological and sustainability aspects critical for scaling up circular packaging solutions.
Market deployment in Cuba
The pilot was followed by a first local market deployment under the new global agreement, with the introduction of a closed-loop system for Havana Club rum in the brand’s home market of Cuba.
The new system has been consolidated at an industrial level, with a dedicated Eco Plant at Havana Club’s distillery in San José de las Lajas. The partners expect the initiative to deliver concrete outcomes, including reduced bottle imports and glass waste, which will translate into an 88% reduction of the carbon emissions footprint related to premium spirits packaging and distribution and a reduction of glass waste by 99%.
“This next step in our partnership with Eco Spirits reflects our belief in the transformative power of this solution to enhance operational efficiency and reduce not only our environmental footprint but the impact of our industry at large,” says Maria Pia De Caro, EVP for integrated operations and sustainability at Pernod Ricard.
New global agreement
As part of the original pilot project, three of Pernod Ricard’s spirits brands — Beefeater London Dry gin, Havana Club rum and Absolut vodka — were deployed in Eco Tote format and dispensed in venues using co-branded SmartPour technology.
These brands will now be introduced to new markets under the new global agreement, with additional brands from the Group’s portfolio added over time.
Pernod Ricard’s partnership with Eco Spirits is aligned with the Group’s Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap, which includes a “Circular Making” pillar, encouraging circularity throughout production and distribution.
Paul Gabie, CEO of Eco Spirits, says: “Pernod Ricard and Eco Spirits have been working together for almost three years now to make circularity a reality in the spirits industry. This new global agreement builds on that journey and our combined expertise to bring circular packaging to more Pernod Ricard markets around the world.”
