Coveris launches certified and recyclable pre-made block bottom bag range
30 May 2024 --- Coveris has extended its block bottom bag range with monomaterial paper, responding to growing market demand for environmentally sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions.
The new bags help reduce overall packaging waste and can be recycled in existing paper streams while offering a premium look and feel on shelf.
“At Coveris, we built our entire sustainability strategy around the vision of ‘No Waste’ as we believe that fighting waste in all its forms is the driving force for a more sustainable future. With our new block bottom bags, we want to emphasize the need for recyclable, convenient and premium-looking paper solutions,” says Melinda Bonamour, market development director for Paper Flexibles at Coveris.
Boosted shelf appearance
The new pre-made bags are fully paper-based and recyclable while still offering strong product protection. The new material received an international certificate issued by Interseroh+ Recycling Alliance and was tested at the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging, which validates its recyclability in existing paper streams, highlights the company.
Easy to adapt to customers’ existing packing lines, Coveris’ block bottom bags are available in a wide range of sizes, up to 4 kg and for various contents and applications. The company says the bags can immediately catch customers’ attention on shelf due to the available finishing options, including hot foil embossing, high gloss or matt finish, metallization and transparent windows.
“As a result, they offer an attractive alternative for premium, long shelf life and ambient products. These pre-made monomaterial paper bags answer food brands’ demand for effective, attractive packaging with a sustainable look and feel,” says Bonamour.
Recently, Coveris expanded its barrier film capabilities to produce vacuum skin packaging and acquired Hadepol Flexo, a Poland-based manufacturer of high-quality flexible paper and film packaging.
The group also invested in production capacity for medical device packaging at its Rohrdorf and Halle sites in Germany, responding to increasing demand for high-quality packaging solutions for the medical sector.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim