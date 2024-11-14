Polytag and UK retailer drive reuse and recycling through QR packs
Polytag has strengthened its partnership with British online grocery giant Ocado Retail, broadening the use of its Digital Link QR codes across the retailer’s product range. Over 60 food, drink and household products sold by Ocado now feature Polytag’s QR codes, enabling customers to access detailed product information and sustainability practices.
Ocado will use Polytag’s QR codes to promote its refillable packaging. The move aims to reduce single-use plastics and encourage reusable behaviors, particularly in dry food and cleaning products.
Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, says: “By integrating our Digital Link QR codes, powered by GS1, we’re providing new ways to quantify the success of sustainability programs and enabling the reuse process all through accurate tracing of packaging through the supply chain.”
This expansion builds on the collaboration between Polytag and Ocado in 2023, which saw the launch of the world’s first nationwide digital deposit return scheme (DDRS) trial.
In an earlier interview with Packaging Insights, Rackley shared that Polytag’s DDRS pilot with Ocado Retail led to a substantial boost in recycling rates, with more than four-fifths of participants who scanned Ocado milk bottles going on to recycle them and receive rewards.
Transparency via packaging
Innova Market Insights’ Packaging Survey 2024 reveals that QR codes rank among the most widely recognized packaging technologies, with 47% of respondents indicating a strong familiarity with them.
Polytag’s QR codes will guide customers on how to participate in the refill scheme and return their products for reuse. For Ocado, this platform allows the company to continually update its messaging on key sustainability topics like sourcing, recycling and food waste prevention.
“We are proud to be the first major supermarket to pilot an online reusable packaging scheme. Polytag’s QR codes give us the opportunity to explain how reusing can eliminate single-use packaging and how easy and convenient the Ocado solution is, right to their doors,” says Laura Fernandez, senior packaging and sustainability manager at Ocado Retail.
Anne Godfrey, CEO at GS1, adds: “By adopting GS1 standards and QR codes powered by GS1, businesses can lead the charge in transforming recycling into an efficient, user-friendly process that aligns with consumer needs.”
Modernized retail experience
Polytag’s QR codes provide brands and retailers with a tool to engage directly with consumers. By scanning the code, customers are directed to a personalized landing page that offers specific product details.
The connective technology boasts functionality, enabling the codes to be scanned throughout the entire supply chain and aligning them with Ocado Retail’s high-tech and online-first operations.
The acceleration of digitalization is also witnessed by physical retail stores. Last month, VusionGroup entered discussions with major grocery retailers in the UK and Ireland to introduce electronic shelf labels across over a thousand stores. By scanning the QR code or barcode, the new digital platform lets shoppers access product ratings, customer reviews, nutritional information and other e-services quickly while they shop.
By integrating its digital shelf labels and a suite of cloud-based, AI-driven platforms, retailers can be more efficient while addressing growing consumer demands and contributing to sustainability goals.