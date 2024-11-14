Dow and Delian Group partner for automotive packaging circularity
Dow and Guangdong Delian Group (Delian Group) are expanding the application of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins in the automotive market, supporting the industry’s shift toward circularity.
Delian Group recently incorporated Dow’s Revoloop Recycled Plastics Resins into the packaging of auto care products. The solution is said to reduce packaging’s carbon footprint by decreasing reliance on virgin resins. It marks the first commercial application of Dow’s Revoloop Recycled Plastics Resins in the auto care market.
Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, says: “As global climate change intensifies and resources become scarcer, the sustainability of the automotive market is increasingly critical. Embracing sustainable materials can mitigate these issues, offering consumers more environmentally responsible options while promoting a circular economy in automotive services.”
“Dow is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for a circular economy and enhancing our Revoloop Recycled Plastics Resins portfolio to meet customers’ sustainability needs. We are honored to collaborate with Delian Group to advance the commercial application of Revoloop in the automotive sector.”
Resource sustainability
Dow and Delian Group signed a memorandum of understanding at the 7th China International Import Expo earlier this month.
Xu Tuanhua, chairman of Delian Group, says: “We have been adhering to the business philosophy of energy conservation, emission reduction and a low-carbon environment.”
“The strategic partnership with Dow marks significant progress toward a circular economy, further distinguishing Delian Group from competitors in the automotive market and helping us meet the growing global demand for sustainable products.”
The collaboration aims to enhance the packaging application of post-consumer recycled resins in the automotive market and to drive innovation that will redefine waste as a valuable resource.
By working together, Dow and Delian Group will focus on developing sustainable solutions that contribute to a circular economy, where materials are reused and repurposed, minimizing environmental impact and supporting long-term resource sustainability.