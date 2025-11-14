PPG launches recycling initiative for paint packaging in the Netherlands
Key takeaways
- PPG’s Sigma Coatings has launched the EcoCollect initiative to encourage painters to return used packaging for recycling.
- The initiative aims to boost the use of PCR plastic and metal in packaging.
- Following successful pilot results, the program will expand to 32 Sigma Service Centers and 61 wholesalers.
PPG’s Sigma Coatings brand has partnered with waste management company, Fire-Off, and Dijkstra Plastics to launch a nationwide initiative in the Netherlands for painters to return plastic and metal packaging for recycling.
The Sigma EcoCollect initiative aims to increase post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and metal content PPG uses in its packaging. In the scheme, painters can return used packaging to 90 Sigma Coating points of sale. The containers are then collected by Fire-Off and recycled into new packaging by Dijkstra Plastics.
Petra Bijma, marketing manager for Sigma Coatings Benelux at PPG Industries, says: “This program is a powerful step toward circularity. It aligns with PPG’s global sustainability targets, including reducing Scope 3 emissions and increasing the use of recycled materials in packaging and limiting waste.”
In September 2024, a pilot project sparked conversations about sustainability with customers, and many returned their used packaging, according to PPG.
Building on these results, the Sigma EcoCollect initiative will now expand to 32 PPG Sigma Service Centers stores and 61 Sigma Coatings wholesalers, with Fire-Off managing logistics and Dijkstra Plastics overseeing material processing.
Scaling recycling schemes
Meanwhile, as part of England’s Simpler Recycling scheme, local authorities across the country are required to collect core recyclable waste streams from all households starting on March 31, 2026. The policy aims to facilitate the UK government’s circular economy commitments.
Avantium earned the approval of the Japanese Council for PET Bottle Recycling CPBR for the use of Releaf in multilayer PET bottles. The company’s YXY technology enables recycling, allowing businesses to meet a crucial condition for the adoption of PEF in Japan’s beverage packaging industry.
Moreover, industry stakeholders jointly launched the Upcycle project to convert non-recyclable plastics into circular packaging solutions. The initiative aims to tackle packaging pollution and reduce reliance on incineration and landfill as waste management systems.