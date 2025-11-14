Albania opens first glass recycling line to accelerate national circularity
Key takeaways
- Albania has launched its first glass recycling line in Krujë, capable of processing 36,000 tons of glass annually.
- The line will produce recycled glass products like Vetropool and Terrazo glass.
- The project is supported by the EU and private sector aligning with Albania's new waste management law.
Albania has opened its first glass recycling line, capable of processing up to 36,000 tons of glass annually. The Albania Glass Recycling company in Krujë aims to create partnerships with manufacturers and distributors to divert glass from landfill.
The project was supported by the EU for Circular Economy and Livable Cities program.
The line is set to produce two recycled glass products. Vetropool, a type of sand for water filtration in swimming pools, and Terrazo glass, a decorative material for tiles, interior design, and urban furniture.
At the opening, the Albanian Minister of Environment, Sofjan Jaupaj, described the line as an example of cooperation between the government, the private sector, and international partners.
He says that Albania Glass Recycling will bring concrete results for a greener economy by reducing waste. “During this month, we have had a series of inaugurations in other cities regarding waste collection and recycling stations, reducing the waste in the country’s territory, as well as the waste that ends up in landfills.”
Other supporters include the “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit,” a German investment agency, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and RecyAI — Circular Economy Park, an Albanian initiative that aims to transform the country’s waste management.
Waste management in Albania
Albania recently announced a draft waste management law that aims to improve the country’s recycling infrastructure.
According to Jaupaj, the law introduces a new approach and also aligns with EU legislation, which focuses on collection and recycling.
Glass collection recycling rates are increasing across the EU, with previously underperforming countries improving their collection streams, according to the latest data from Close the Glass Loop. The platform’s data suggests that glass collection rates in Europe rose from 80.2% in 2022 to 80.8% in 2023.
Moreover, a recent McKinsey survey found that recyclability is considered the “most critical” sustainability feature of packaging, highlighting that glass and paper ranked as the top sustainable materials across all surveyed countries.