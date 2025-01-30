PPG unveils coating for PCR-based F&B and personal care packaging
PPG has introduced PPG2848, the latest internal coating technology in its Hoba PRO series, as an upgraded version of the existing PPG2845. Designed for canmakers and brands, PPG2848 enables applications in packaged wine, wine-based beverages, and various personal care and F&B products.
PPG says its coating technology performs well on post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.
The technology can be applied to a range of packaging, including monobloc aerosols, aluminum bottles and tubes.
PPG2848 has been developed to ensure optimal performance in high-speed production environments. The new coating is designed for ease of application, offering substrate coverage and compatibility with multiple pack types, according to the company. It is also said to deliver low porosity and is a viable alternative to current epoxy phenolics.
Advancing sustainability and safety
PPG2848 aligns with sustainability goals by featuring a high solid content and is said to demonstrate strong performance on PCR material.
As part of PPG’s non-bisphenol-A (BPA) Pro Series, PPG2848 provides a coating that is free from bisphenol derivatives and fully compliant with all applicable US and EU food regulations, says PPG.
PPG2848 does not contain intentionally added PFAS, as the company continues its effort to develop coating technologies free from harmful chemicals. PPG Innovel Pro, an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no BPA or “bisphenol starting substances,” was developed to offer enhanced application properties for infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage cans.
In 2023, PPG opened a US$17 million aerospace application support center in France to provide filling and packaging capabilities for aerospace materials. The center aims to improve the speed of product delivery and product qualification processes.