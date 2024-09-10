Prinova: Younger consumers seek reduced sugar and gut health claims on F&B labeling
10 Sep 2024 --- Health claims on F&B packaging are crucial to consumers while browsing supermarket shelves, particularly resonating with younger generations, a Prinova study reveals. While 72% of those surveyed said they would buy a product if the packaging mentioned a health benefit, the number was higher (87%) among those aged 18 to 24 and 80% among the 25 to 34 age group.
Declarations of low-sugar or sugar-free, weight management and energy support drive the maximum purchase decisions, while probiotics, vitamins and minerals and fiber ingredients have the most influence.
“There’s a long-term trend toward more proactive approaches to well-being, with dietary changes a key element of consumers’ strategies for living better. As a result, they’re increasingly seeking out food and beverage products with health benefits,” says James Street, global marketing director at Prinova.
“Our research demonstrates the value of well communicated health claims, especially in key areas like gut health and energy support.”
While Prinova’s research echoes across all demographics, Street says it provides “new evidence” that zoomers and millennials are particularly likely to focus on wellness when choosing between products.
For the study, the ingredient supplier surveyed 1,582 consumers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US and conducted additional quantitative and qualitative research into trends within the functional health market.
Reduced sugar claims take off
As sugar-consciousness gains ground amid consumers, policymakers are imposing stricter regulations on its inclusion in F&B products, highlights the report.
For instance, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care outlined an implementation guidance last year, outlining the restriction of promotions of products high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) by location and volume price.
expansion of initiatives such as the UK soft drink levy to reduce sugar intake, which researchers have found to be effective in controlling its consumption.Experts are also calling for an
In this context, product launches with “no sugar” and “low sugar” claims have become popular with consumers looking to reduce their sugar intake, states Prinova.
Personalized nutrition focus
According to Statista, personalized nutrition products were estimated to be worth US$ 8.2 billion in 2020 and are projected to double to US$16.4 billion by 2025 (15% CAGR).
This trend was also reflected in Prinova’s findings, with eight in ten respondents believing their genetic makeup affects their nutritional needs to some extent, while 38% of overall responders and 40% of women said it had a “significant impact.”
Meanwhile, 41% were keen to try a test that monitored “how particular foods affected their bodies,” and 32% wanted to track their diet and nutrition through an app or questionnaire.
Additionally, 30% of overall respondents and 37% of those aged 25-34, were interested in “wearable devices” to monitor their blood sugar levels.
Gaming-targeted nutrition
Prinova notes that the rising segment of video gamers and e-sport players has driven the demand for products that improve gaming performance.
The survey revealed that 66% of the responders play video games at least once a week, and 61% of these said they used food or nutrition products to improve their gaming performance.
The ingredients most associated with superior performance were caffeine, B vitamins and ginseng.
Region-wise, gamers in Italy were the most likely to use shakes and supplements, those in Germany used bars and Spanish gamers opted for smoothies. The two youngest groups (18-34 years) mainly leaned toward drinks, shakes, bars and smoothies.
Meanwhile, those aged 25-54 and 25-34 preferred supplement and powder respectively.
Low carb and keto claims
Nine in ten consumers had consciously tried to make dietary changes to improve their health over the previous 12 months, states the report. Sugar and fat reduction and increased vitamin/mineral intake were the most common strategies.
Additionally, millennials were keener on “weight management claims” than other age groups, and also on “low-carb and keto claims.”
Energy claims scored the highest among those aged 18-44, presenting an opportunity for targeted products with ingredients supporting sustained energy release, such as B vitamins and slow-release carbohydrates like Prinova’s Enduracarb.
Notably, “increasing protein intake” was also a common strategy (33%), particularly among US and female consumers.
Probiotics and vitamins reign
The report describes gut health as a “firmly established” megatrend, with respondents acknowledging digestive/gut health to be the health concern most likely to affect their purchase decisions (from a list of seven).
Probiotics, fiber and prebiotics dominated the preferred ingredients for gut health. Probiotics are particularly popular in Italy, the US and among consumers aged 45-64.
Fiber ranked highly for consumers in Spain, Italy and the UK and also the oldest demographic surveyed (age 55+) and prebiotic claims were favored in the US and Spain and among those aged 45-54.
Meanwhile, vitamins and minerals claims continued to exert a “powerful pull,” specifically with consumers in Spain, the US and Italy, older respondents (aged 45+) and women.
Botanicals like ginger, turmeric, ginseng, psyllium, ashwagandha and spirulina also emerged as sought-after claims.
By Insha Naureen