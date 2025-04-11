EU agrees on first ever plastic pellet regulation, but NGOs warn of loopholes
The EU Council and the European Parliament (EP) have provisionally agreed on a regulation to tackle environmental pollution with plastic pellets — an industrial raw material used in plastic products. We discuss what packagers can do to prevent pellet spillage with the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and the Brussels-based NGO Seas At Risk.
“Plastic pellets are released into the environment through spills, poor handling practices, and inadequate containment across the entire supply chain — during production, transport, storage, and recycling,” Amy Youngman, legal and policy specialist at EIA, tells Packaging Insights.
“These losses often can feel minuscule but result in billions of pellets lost in the EU every day. Packaging and waste-management industries are key parts of this supply chain, especially converters and recyclers, so they have a critical role to play, directly and through contracted transport and logistics services.”
Paulina Hennig-Kloska, the Polish Minister for Climate and Environment, now holding the Presidency of the Council, comments on the new agreement with the EP: “The EU has taken a landmark step toward reducing pellet pollution by adopting measures to tackle losses and ensure correct handling, including in maritime transport.”
The agreement comes after a recent collision between two vessels off the coast of the UK, which resulted in the spillage of plastic pellets in the North Sea. However, a joint statement by EIA, Seas At Risk, and the Rethink Plastic Alliance argues that loopholes in the current regulation mean that it does not fully prevent a similar disaster from occurring in the future.
Regulatory loopholes
The NGOs’ statement warns that the new EU regulation has “broad exemptions” for small plastic pellet handling entities. Frédérique Mongodin, marine litter policy officer at Seas At Risk, tells us that all micro operators handling below 5 tons are exempt.
She says that small handlers, provided they handle less than 1500 tonnes a year (which she adds is a huge volume), do not need to be certified and regularly audited on their equipment and processes.
“They are still subject to a notification process to inform authorities how many pellets they are handling and what measures are being implemented. Now, all companies are supposed to report on losses to the environment in case of an accident, and all companies can be liable for insufficient action to prevent or clean up losses.”
EIA’s Youngman comments: “Because the vast majority of operators are small, we have concerns about compliance. We sincerely hope the industry takes these responsibilities seriously and proactively implements good practices. Doing so would help avoid the need for strengthened and costlier certification requirements for small businesses in future regulation revisions.”
Preventing “unnecessary” harm
Considering the gaps in regulation, Youngman and Mongodin discuss the steps packaging companies operating with plastic pellets can take to prevent spillages that threaten the natural environment.
“Packaging businesses should start with a risk assessment to identify where spills and losses might happen at their sites. From there, they can implement simple but effective preventative measures: sealing containers, installing filters and barriers, and ensuring proper staff training,” outlines Youngman.
“This isn’t about punishment but about encouraging better human behavior to prevent unnecessary harm. Around 95% of pellet losses, the EU’s third-largest source of microplastic pollution, can be avoided with better practices. Everyone working with pellet material should understand the impact of microplastics on the environment and human health.”
Pellets harming wildlife
Mongodin points out that packaging manufacturers that are handling pellets to manufacture packaging containers themselves will have to implement the minimum requirements adopted.
“But some of these companies source already manufactured products made by converters, so they do not handle pellets themselves. Only companies handling, storing, or transporting pellets will have to comply with the new requirements.”
She explains that all pellets, flakes, and powders used to manufacture plastics are within the scope of the regulation. “This is important since their impact is the same on the environment.”
“Pellets in particular not only degrade slowly in the environment but they are also mistaken for fish eggs by marine birds, with devastating consequences: once their belly is full of plastic eggs, they starve to death, like marine turtles who are feeding on plastic bags thinking these are jellyfish. Microplastics are extremely problematic for wildlife.”
Pellet labeling
Mongodin argues that the most urgent action pellet handlers should take is to conduct an internal assessment of spills hotspots in order to determine the necessary action to prevent and contain spills.
“An interesting measure in the regulation provides pellet handling companies and transporters with the option to label pellet containers with a warning sign showing microplastic contents,” she continues.
Mongodin explains that it is “extremely important” for companies to raise awareness among staff members who handle pellets without being aware of the potential associated risks of spills.
“We encourage companies to be proactive and ensure the training is not limited to the equipment and processes needed by the regulation but also includes some kind of information on what microplastics are and what environmental risks exist in handling them without precautions.”
Youngman points out that France was the first country to introduce binding national measures on plastic pellet loss, “setting a strong example.”
“Now, this new EU regulation — the first of its kind at the global level — builds on that momentum. It sets an important precedent for Europe and serves as a model for other countries and regions to follow.”
“To deliver real impact, we’ll need strong enforcement, public transparency, and genuine buy-in from SMEs to ensure the entire supply chain takes responsibility. We encourage all actors to take action now — treat this product with the care it requires and help protect both our environment and the many industries already suffering from the consequences of pellet pollution,” says Youngman.