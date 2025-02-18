International partnership accelerates plastic waste management and circularity in Indonesia
Project Stop aims to establish a circular waste management system across the whole regency (district) of Banyuwangi, Indonesia. Co-founded by the Austrian plastics manufacturer Borealis and the UK sustainability service Systemic, Project Stop has now been joined by scale-up partner NGO Clean Rivers.
“Clean Rivers is a UAE-based organization dedicated to transforming rivers into catalysts for sustainable development for people and the planet. We recognized Project Stop’s efforts to design, implement, and scale circular economy solutions, as well as to unlock socio-economic opportunities within local communities in Indonesia through a collaborative approach,” a Clean Rivers spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“Integrated waste management is one crucial aspect for the transition to a circular economy and to prevent waste leakage from entering our rivers and marine environments. As a scale-up partner for Project Stop, Clean Rivers is supporting the expansion of phase 3 of the Project Stop Banyuwangi Hijau program through funding to establish Indonesia’s first regency-wide integrated waste management system in the Banyuwangi Regency, East Java.”
Clean Rivers’ contributions are part of the UAE’s US$20 million commitment to Indonesia for waste management and clean-up projects.
Project Stop Banyuwangi Hijau phase 3 is a key implementation project for Clean Rivers within a bilateral agreement between the UAE and Indonesia to reduce plastic waste in the ocean. The project has been implemented in collaboration with Indonesian national and local governments and municipalities.
Deborah Backus, CEO of Clean Rivers, adds: “This partnership with Project Stop builds on our broader commitment to finance scalable solutions that restore and protect rivers while empowering local communities.”
Project Stop’s ambitions
Borealis outlines the key aims of the project as creating material circularity and creating employment opportunities for local communities. It also sets out to reduce the harmful impact of mismanaged waste on public health, tourism, and fisheries.
Markus Horcher, director of sustainability and public affairs at Borealis, says: “We are honored to welcome Clean Rivers as our scale-up partner in Project Stop Banyuwangi Hijau.”
“Collaboration remains key in addressing the complex issue of marine littering. We are grateful for Clean Rivers’ commitment to partner with the Indonesian government, the communities and us to achieve our common ambitious goals of Project Stop in Indonesia.”
Borealis also expects to see the partnership with Clean Rivers boost the program’s “ambitions to positively impact the lives of nearly two million people across all Project Stop locations by reducing waste leakage into marine and riverine environments.”
The project team inaugurated a large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in 2023 and the construction of a second MRF is said to commence later in 2025. Clean Rivers’ funding will enable Project Stop to expand further.
This will provide up to 850,000 people with access to the new MRFs, 1,000 full-time jobs, and an affordable, end-to-end waste management system.
A blueprint model for Indonesia
Project Stop is driving the transformation of Indonesia’s waste management system by reducing plastic and introducing reuse initiatives. Borealis states: “ultimately, Project Stop aims to provide a blueprint model for further replication across Indonesia.”
The implementation process also includes communication with local policymakers to develop innovative waste management policies, the exploration of diverse financing models, and the leveraging of technology advancements. Training and capacity-building are also taken into consideration throughout all phases of the project.
Widharmika Agung, partner at Sytemiq, says: “Creating the first regency-wide circular waste management system in Indonesia will serve as a beacon for other regencies to follow and build upon.”
“This monumental accomplishment is only possible due to the leadership and vision of the Banyuwangi Regency and many national ministries, and Project Stop is proud to play a role in supporting this important work.”
Regent of Banyuwangi, Ipuk Fiestiandani, adds: “Banyuwangi is dedicated to bringing access to reliable, circular waste management to every household in our regency. We are pleased to continue partnering with Project Stop to accomplish this ambitious goal, and thankful for the commitment from Clean Rivers.”
The partnership was launched at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE.