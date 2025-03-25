QR codes lead the way in Brazilian glass bottle traceability, finds study
A research team in Brazil has found that improved glass tracking technologies for beer bottles can improve consumer health, safety, and operational efficiency, with QR code systems demonstrating the most balanced advantages.
The study, published in the International Journal of Productivity and Quality Management, conducted an evaluation of three traceability technologies — laser marking, CO2 laser marking, and QR code systems — within the glass bottle industry, particularly in the beer sector.
In 2022, the Brazilian government implemented the National Solid Waste Plan, aiming to create opportunities for technological advancements and investment in packaging recycling.
“This is a timely response to studying traceability technologies and criteria in the packaging industry and in the food chain. The results indicate the superiority of selection of QR code technology for deployment in the industry,” says the researchers.
Industry insights
The study assessed traceability technologies based on key decision-making criteria, including security, cost, performance, and social impact. The evaluation framework was developed through a literature review and validated via expert interviews with stakeholders in the glass container sector.
The study employed the analytic network process method and found that security and social impact are the most influential factors in selecting an optimal traceability technology, which represents 46.8% and 29.9%, respectively.
Among the three technologies examined, QR code systems are relatively inexpensive to implement, easy to use, and capable of providing real-time data on product movements for businesses in the local market.
On a global scale, Innova Market Insights’ Packaging Survey 2024 showed that QR codes have been among the most recognized packaging technologies, with 47% of respondents reporting high familiarity. The digital tool is renowned for enhancing supply chain transparency.