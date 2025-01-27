Ranpak launches automated paper packaging solutions to boost productivity
Ranpak has introduced three products that combine automation with protective paper technology. These new packaging solutions, available in Europe, aim to enhance productivity, consistency and quality while improving environmental sustainability.
The solutions reduce fixed costs and the need for labor, material usage, damage rates and the risk of repeated injuries from cramped working conditions.
“Complementing the development of automation solutions with the sustainability, recycling potential and renewability of paper materials allows businesses to scale their operations with an eye toward their current sustainability performance and regulatory changes,” says Ranpak.
“Each of these solutions also contributes to a more ergonomic workplace within the packaging line, automating some of the most repetitive tasks while allowing employees to focus on more complex and strategic operations.”
Increasing productivity
The PadPak Multi-Station brings automation to packaging lines, delivering recyclable, biodegradable and renewable paper pads to up to ten packing stations from one central converter.
The PadPak Multi-Station solution is modular, allowing it to be adapted to specific packing needs.
The modular and customizable solution reportedly eliminates the need for multiple converters, saving space and boosting efficiency. By automating the delivery of cushioning pads, the PadPak Multi-Station is said to improve ergonomics for packers.
Meanwhile, the DecisionTower with FillPak Trident leverages computer vision technology to measure voids in packaging and dispense the amount of paper void fill. The solution reduces paper by up to 35% by using engineered triangle-shaped paper pads that fill spaces. Operators require little to no training, as the system adjusts automatically to various box sizes and void volumes.
Furthermore, the Pad’it! solution automates the insertion of protective paper pads into packages, applying cushioning to the top, bottom or both areas of a box. The system reduces labor requirements by processing up to 15 boxes per minute. It also allows pad placement for a visually appealing package by using a robotic arm and the WrapPak Protector converter, enhancing in-the-box protection and the unboxing experience.