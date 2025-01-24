South Korean researchers accelerate plastic circularity by turning waste into fuels
Researchers from South Korea have made a breakthrough in the fight against plastic waste by demonstrating how adding water to ruthenium-based catalysts can enhance the catalytic conversion of polyolefins into fuels like gasoline and diesel. The discovery paves the way for more sustainable recycling techniques for plastic packaging.
Polyolefins account for 55% of plastic waste worldwide. The traditional recycling methods for them rely on melting and remodeling plastics into lower-quality materials. However, catalytic recycling breaks down plastics into chemicals and fuels.
The study published in Nature Communications discovers the benefits of adding water during polyolefin depolymerization when using ruthenium-based catalysts.
Dr. Insoo Ro, professor of Seoul National University of Science and Technology, and a lead author to the research paper, says: “This approach represents a viable alternative to conventional waste management practices and offers a solution to reduce landfill and ocean pollution caused by polyolefins — the largest contributor to plastic waste.”
Synergistic catalysis
Through extensive experimentation, the research team found that catalysts with both metal and acid sites showed improved conversion rates when water was added to the reaction mixture.
“The addition of water alters the reaction mechanisms, promoting pathways that enhance catalytic activity while suppressing coke formation. This dual role improves process efficiency, extends catalyst lifespan, and reduces operational costs,” explains Dr. Ro.
Their optimized Ru/zeolite-Y catalyst achieved a 96.9% conversion rate under optimal conditions. Beyond the lab, the team conducted a techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment of their approach, exploring its feasibility for commercial-scale application.
“By demonstrating a sustainable and economic approach to transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, our research could help drive policy changes, inspire investment in advanced recycling infrastructure and foster international collaborations to address the global plastic waste crisis. Over time, these advancements promise cleaner environments, reduced pollution and a more sustainable future,” he concludes.