Ranpak strengthens converter portfolio with launch of Geami MV for optimized wrapping
11 Apr 2024 --- Ranpak has announced the launch of its new Geami MV wrapping system, a compact powered packaging converter. The company says the solution delivers an optimal mix of productivity and simplicity, composed of top-performing aspects from previous converters.
“The continued rise in e-commerce means shippers are looking to optimize, setting up their warehouses with many pack stations that are configured for spatial efficiency and productivity. Our customers are seeking solutions that help them conserve space but maximize throughput across the warehouse,” says Omar Asali, chairman and CEO of Ranpak.
“The Geami MV solution provides our customers with new technology that marries the efficiency of a powered converter solution with the smaller size profile that is becoming more important in environments where space is at a premium.”
Ranpak’s converter portfolio
The Geami MV solution is a combination of key features from prior solutions launched in 2023, including the Geami MS Mini and the Geami Wrap 'n Go systems. The Geami MV solution improves productivity, saves space and maintains a consistent wrapping experience, according to the company.
The Geami MV converter also comes equipped with a user-friendly interface designed with easy-to-use function keys for paper loading, speed control, and a toggle between preset mode or foot pedal mode.
The preset mode was designed to save material by dispensing only a set amount of paper when similar products are being shipped.
The Geami MV system accommodates light paper rolls and can incorporate Geami paper and interleaf paper for additional surface protection when needed. The paper-based wrapping solution aims to serve a variety of industries ranging from mechanical parts and electronic components to cosmetics, medical supplies and home goods.
Ranpak’s Geami paper provides an alternative to plastic wrapping for companies considering the impact of regulations that ban or limit plastic packaging, which the company says proves that “making smart choices for the environment can also result in optimal outcomes for business.”
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton