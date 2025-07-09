RDM Group and Ecopol develop recyclable barrier board for food packs
RDM Group, a producer of recycled cartonboard, has joined forces with Ecopol, a provider in biodegradable and water-soluble film technologies, to launch a recyclable barrier board aimed at sustainable packaging markets.
The collaboration integrates RDM’s recycled fiber cartonboard with Ecopol’s functional Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) film, delivering a customizable solution for various applications, including food, aroma-sensitive products, and others requiring shelf life extension.
Krzysztof Krajewski, RDM Group’s chief innovation and sustainability officer, says: “This collaboration is an example of the new, cross-industry links that need to be created to meet the demands of the PPWR.”
“Our goal is to create a more sustainable, recycling-friendly material of the future to drive increased circularity.”
“We are now looking for brands and converters to develop new types of packaging using this new PVOH-based solution, and invite potential partners to start projects with us.”
Enhanced resistance
Contamination from food-grade mineral oils has traditionally posed challenges for using recycled cartonboard in food packaging. The innovation aims to overcome this with a PVOH film-based barrier board that enables Class A recyclability within standard fiber-recycling streams, according to the companies.
Ecopol’s transparent, water-soluble PVOH film is biodegradable and can be tailored to meet functional requirements like resistance to oxygen, grease, moisture, and mineral oils.
Mauro Bonfiglio, Ecopol’s vice president of sales and marketing, says: “By pairing our functional barrier film with RDM Group’s board, we will create packaging that’s fully recyclable. This will be a step forward in eliminating virgin plastic waste and making sustainable solutions the new standard.”
“Our partnership with RDM Group enables brands to adopt recyclable, functional packaging without compromising performance, paving the way for scalable circular solutions. This collaboration demonstrates the potential of circular design in fiber-based packaging,” he concludes.