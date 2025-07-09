Parkside supplies Riverford with recyclable root vegetable bags
Parkside has equipped organic vegetable box delivery company Riverford with paper-based recyclable bags that have water-based coatings for moisture and grease- resistance.
The bags ensure that Riverford’s root vegetables remain fresh for deliveries. The paper material offers tensile strength and resistance to tearing.
Staci Bye, sales account manager at Parkside, says: “Our technology offers a circular packaging solution — combining the rustic, natural look with the performance and recyclability required by today’s supply chains.”
Parkside’s flexo printing and reprographics enable the recyclable bag to replicate the look of kraft paper, enhancing brand appeal.
According to Parkside, the paper-based bag has improved packing line efficiency, with packing speeds increasing from 25 to around 35 packs per minute.
Matt Mountfield, head of procurement at Riverford, says: “Parkside’s technical knowledge and innovative approach enabled a brand-new paper-based design for our root vegetable packaging, suitable for automated form filling.”
“The result is a design that perfectly meets our sustainability goals, improving efficiency, and delivering the quality that our customers expect.”
Recently, BiOrigin Specialty Products launched the BioGuard Paper, an oil and grease-resistant food wrappers. Meanwhile, Amcor equipped Configeo with NIR recyclable ready meal trays.