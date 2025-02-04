Dow, Brivaplast, and TecnoGi collaborate for circular luxury goods packaging
Dow, Brivaplast, and TecnoGi have partnered to repurpose unused perfume caps made from Dow’s Surelyn resin to meet the production standards of cosmetic packaging manufacturer Brivaplast. The perfume caps will be reprocessed by TecnoGi into components for footwear and leather goods, enabling a circular supply chain.
Imran Munshi, Dow’s Global Consumer Market Segment leader, says: “At Dow, we recognize our role in going faster and further to find solutions to accelerate the circular economy for plastics across European industries, and we know our customers expect nothing less.”
Dow is a materials science company that created Surelyn, a patented resin, used by Brivaplast to manufacture perfume caps for luxury perfume brands, chosen as a material for its crystal-like appearance. However, perfume caps sometimes do not meet the production standards set by Brivaplast. These caps are to be repurposed by TecnoGi.
Marco Roda, head of Business Development at Brivaplast, says: “At Brivaplast, we maintain the highest standards for our products. This collaboration allows us to uphold these standards while minimizing post-industrial scrap and contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Circular luxury goods chain
Unwanted manufacturing scraps will be repurposed by TecnoGi, a shoe and leather goods company. The company will turn the perfume caps into footwear components.
Paola Zanetti, CFO at TecnoGi, comments: “We are excited to be part of this initiative that not only supports our manufacturing processes but also aligns with our sustainability goals, transforming manufacturing scrap into valuable components for luxury footwear and leather goods is a win-win for all involved.”
The collaboration between the three companies promotes circularity in the luxury goods chain, indicating the importance of manufacturers working together in all stages of production.