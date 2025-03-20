Study reveals US aluminum beverage cans recycled in less than 60 days
Research from Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) has indicated that used beverage cans (UBCs) in the US take less than 60 days to be converted into new, unfilled cans, after being disposed of in consumer bins.
The study, commissioned by the Aluminium Association and the Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), was released on this year’s Global Recycling Day to highlight the circular nature of aluminum beverage cans.
RRS, a circular economy and materials management consultant, collected data and analyzed statistics to indicate the time UBCs take from a consumer’s curbside recycling bin to a new beverage can. It concluded that it takes 54 days for a UBC to be recycled back into a new, unfilled can and 114 days to be recycled into a new can and returned to the store shelf.
Robert Budway, president at CMI, says: “Aluminum beverage cans exemplify a robust, domestic circular economy operating at scale. When aluminum beverage cans are recycled properly, they become new cans in less than two months on average. And nearly 97% of recycled aluminum beverage cans in the US become new cans, compared to 30–60% for glass and 34% for plastic bottles.”
The study also stipulates an average of 60 days for a remanufactured can to be shipped to a facility for filling or capping, to be held in inventory, or moved to a distribution center.
Methodology
The researchers conducted 15 structured interviews with industry stakeholders, with a minimum of two interviewees at each supply chain step. Afterward, based on statistical analysis of the collected data, they determined the average number of days required for each stage of the recycling supply chain.
RRS says that weights were applied where needed to ensure realistic and balanced data representation.
Other factors were considered, such as variation analysis from inventory management and distribution, and uncertainties, such as seasonality and unexpected events. As there are many types of beverage cans, RRS focused its research on the most prominent retailers across soda, seltzer, and beer as they “reflect significant market representation.”
Supply chain pathways
Besides indicating the number of days it takes for UBCs to be recycled as new cans and refilled, the study also noted the importance of clearly defining supply chain links, as they can often have many pathways.
In addition, it asserts that while peddlers, scavengers, aggregators, and scrap yards are essential, they often have under-documented roles. Over 60% of can flow is impacted by inventory, which fluctuates with seasonal demand, according to the findings. The study indicates that inventory typically increases in winter and decreases in high-demand months.
The study highlights other factors that impact the time it takes for a UBC to be recycled in the supply chain, including product types, seasonal distribution, third-party logistics, and contract variations among brands and retailers.
Charles Johnson, president and CEO of the Aluminium Association, says: “We have an enormous opportunity to recover and reuse more aluminum when the industry needs this vital material back to meet growing demand and historic US aluminum investment.”
“On average, Americans throw away about 15 twelve-packs worth of used beverage cans per person yearly, a nearly US$1.2 billion loss for the economy and our metal supply. This is unacceptable, and we must find a way to recycle more of this vital material for both our economic and national security.”
Stunted aluminum trade
The packaging industry increasingly seeks optimized recycling systems to combat growing packaging waste. Aluminum cans, due to their circularity, offer an eco-friendly option.
Last September, Novelis announced its sustainability initiative, “Novelis 3x30,” which aims to advance aluminum’s circular utility. The metal supplier’s new campaign centers on decarbonization and other circularity efforts connected to flat-rolled aluminum production, including increasing its average recycled content to 75% from today’s 63%.
However, given the new US government tariffs, the future of aluminum production and import is unclear. Recently, the Canadian Steel Producers Association warned of “devastating repercussions” for the future of North American industries amid the escalating US-Canada trade war.
Moreover, the European Commission announced a response to the US’ 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, unveiling counter-tariffs on various packaging material imports from the US, including steel, aluminum, and plastic.