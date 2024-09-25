Novelis publishes circularity road map targeting “lowest emissions” in flat-rolled aluminum sector
25 Sep 2024 --- Novelis has announced its new sustainability initiative, “Novelis 3x30,” which aims to advance aluminum’s circular utility. The metal supplier’s new campaign centers on decarbonization and other circularity efforts connected to flat-rolled aluminum production, including increasing its average recycled content to 75% from today’s 63%.
Additionally, it anticipates becoming the “lowest emissions” supplier of flat-rolled aluminum at less than 3 tons of CO2e per ton of flat-rolled product shipped.
“Novelis 3x30 is our roadmap to going further, faster in our efforts to decarbonize our products and increase the circularity of aluminum,” says Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis.
“We need to accelerate our progress and help our customers achieve their own goals for decarbonization in a shorter time frame. We are committed to innovating and implementing solutions that significantly decarbonize aluminum and make it the material of choice for the circular economy.”
Carbon reduction advances
Novelis 3x30 builds on the company’s previous sustainability achievements, including a ten percentage point increase in its average recycled content and a 27% reduction in carbon emissions in fiscal year 2024 from its 2016 baseline. These achievements have pushed Novelis toward having its average recycled content at 63%.
“We’ve made tremendous progress toward creating a more circular economy for aluminum,” says Pierre Labat, senior vice president, chief strategy and sustainability officer at Novelis.
“As we look to the future, the success of Novelis 3x30 will be dependent on a company-wide effort by our employees, along with meaningful collaborations with our customers, suppliers and research partners.”
Sales of body sprays in the personal care sector are trending upward and driving aluminum demand. A recent CCL Containers report highlights that consumers are demanding convenience in applying fragrance or deodorant without needing more involved routines.
Low-carbon packaging
Novelis underscores a growing consumer preference for lower-carbon packaging solutions.
Recent innovations supporting this movement include Diageo’s “first of its kind” 90% paper-based bottle being trialed for Johnnie Walker Black Label exclusively at the whiskey label’s 1820 Rooftop Bar on Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland.
In other paper advances, Inno Energy invested €1 million (US$1.1 million) in Finland-based biomaterials pioneer Lign Easy, which specializes in a new lignin separation technology. Lign Easy aims to curb carbon emissions in the pulp industry while replacing fossil-based raw materials with its renewable “forest-based” feedstock.
Last month, European research institution VTT, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology and partnering companies opened a pilot plant in Espoo, Finland, to convert captured carbon emissions into recyclable plastics.
Borealis and Infinium, a US-based electrofuels provider, similarly produce low-carbon plastics from waste CO2 emissions. These polyolefins are commonly used in manufacturing consumer goods like packaging, appliances, clothing and medical devices.
By Benjamin Ferrer