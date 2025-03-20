Tipa and Presto introduce compostable pouch zippers to Europe and Asia-Pacific
Tipa and Presto Products are launching home compostable zipper closures to markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific, following their recent debut in the US. The zippers integrate Tipa’s compostable formulations and Presto’s Fresh-Lock closure technology.
According to the producers, the zippers are designed to ensure “reclosability” for improved product security and shelf life, and for use in a range of flexible pouch applications, including dry food, nutraceuticals, vitamins, and apparel packaging.
Tipa 8035 is the series’ first closure offered with the Tipa formulation. The companies say the 11 mm single-lock press-to-close zipper features films and laminates certified as home compostable and optimized for compatibility and efficient processing.
“We’re committed to developing packaging solutions that make it easier for businesses and consumers to adopt sustainable alternatives to curb the global plastic waste crisis,” says Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO at Tipa.
“This development exemplifies our mission to replace traditional plastics with materials that function effectively and decompose naturally at the end of their lifecycle, leaving no waste behind.”
Home compostable solutions
The companies highlight that the compostable closures can replace typically difficult-to-recycle packaging components. The solutions are available on reels and designed for use on equipment for many types of form, fill, and seal styles.
Todd Meussling, director of Business Development and Sustainability at Presto’s Fresh-Lock team, adds: “Tipa’s expertise in compostable materials combined with Fresh-Lock’s position as a high-quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable reclosable solutions creates a combination that expands compostable packaging in key markets that are eager for eco-friendly options.”
Speaking to Packaging Insights at Packaging Innovation 2025 in the UK, Gary Tee, vice president for Global Converting at Tipa, presented the company’s latest home-compostable solutions.