Reusable bags take over: Dutch shoppers turn away from single-use packaging
A survey by Dutch research center Markteffect highlights the country’s growing shift toward reusable shopping bags among consumers aged 18 and older. Nearly half of respondents hope for a future where plastic bags disappear entirely from Dutch streets.
The findings reveal that more than five-sixths of Dutch shoppers bring a reusable bag when grocery shopping, 77% when shopping at other stores and 70% when shopping for clothes. Nearly half of the respondents report using reusable bags more frequently than two years ago, and two-thirds own up to ten reusable alternatives at home.
Hester Klein Lankhorst, CEO at Verpact, says: “The plastic bag has played a major role in our daily lives for years, but it is clear that we have now reached a turning point. It is fantastic to see that more and more Dutch people are choosing a reusable bag, not only during their daily shopping but also at clothing and gift shops.”
“We ensure the recycling of packaging waste and promote reuse in our mission to 100% sustainable packaging. That is good for the environment and good against litter. As far as I am concerned, the plastic bag can only be seen in the museum for the next generations!”
Gender and age shape habits
According to the 1,033 people polled, popular reusable options include foldable bags, linen or cotton bags, backpacks, crates or boxes and bicycle or moped bags. Women are leading this trend, with 92% taking a reusable bag for general shopping compared to 80% of men. When shopping for clothes, the gender gap widens further, with 79% of women versus 60% of men opting for reusable bags. Women also favor foldable or linen bags, while men prefer backpacks or sports bags.
The study highlights creative approaches to transporting purchases, including carrying products in boxes, stacking items in the hands, utilizing jacket pockets or stowing them under a buggy or pram.
Forgetting a reusable bag remains a common barrier, cited by almost half of respondents, particularly among 31- to 40-year-olds (62%). Unexpected purchases are another factor, noted by 37%. Older respondents (66+) are more consistent in their reuse habits, with over a third reusing bags “much more often,” compared to less than a fifth of those aged 18–30.
In a bid to further reduce reliance on single-use plastic bags, environmental organization Supporter van Schoon launched a holiday-season campaign to raise awareness about reusable options. The group took an innovative approach by showcasing the single-use plastic bag as a “museum piece” in city centers across Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam and Breda, envisioning a future where plastic bags are relics of the past.