Rissmann unveils high-end gift set to complete its Universe of Packaging collection
Rissmann has rounded out its Universe of Packaging collection with a magnet-free gift set crafted from FSC-certified paper and cardboard. The design features dual flaps that open to reveal arranged product spaces secured with paper ribbons.
The paper bag design is adaptable to various types of packaging when printed on dark-tinted paper, and the packaging is thoughtfully designed to be fully recyclable.
Continuing the collection’s signature style, the gift set’s interior and exterior decorations combine RGB screen printing, hot foil stamping and micro-embossing techniques. Durable, water-based inks in intense hues are silk-screened onto black Fedrigoni paper using RGB printing technology, creating pearlescent effects that shift dynamically with light.
Metallic reflections, achieved through hot foil stamping, emulate sparkling stardust, while gold transfer finishes and micro-embossing highlight the textured planetary motifs. Flat transfer pictograms, representing packaging and logos, appear like stars against the cosmic backdrop.
The gift set follows the earlier release of a matching shopping bag, which features similar decorative techniques and integrates a QR code powered by Snoop It for enhanced interactivity.
This winter, Rissmann has reimagined the traditional Advent calendar with a versatile and durable rigid box with drawers, designed for year-round use. With its 12-drawer design, inspired by the 12 days between Christmas and Epiphany, Rissmann seeks to help consumers in creating a ritual, highlighting key moments, themes or personalized care and well-being routines throughout the year.
Earlier this year, Rissmann also launched a collection of FSC-certified paper bags and pouches for the beauty industry, integrating its innovative glue-free folding technique with the embossing process.