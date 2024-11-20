Safecor Health acquires pharmaceutical packaging business Viatris
Safecor Health, a pharmaceutical unit-dose repackaging and supply chain solutions provider, has taken over the US unit-dose packaging business Viatris, formerly known as Unit Dose Laboratories (UDL). The companies are expected to finalize the transaction in the first half of 2025.
The acquisition will allow Safecor to expand its offerings of generic unit-dose medicines to hospitals, pharmaceutical wholesalers and manufacturers, health systems, institutions and long-term care facilities.
“Adding the UDL team, the strong brand recognition and their capabilities to the Safecor family will further our ongoing goal of providing world-class packaging and supply chain solutions to the manufacturers and health systems we serve,” says Safecor’s CEO Mark Saxon.
“With this addition, we’ll immediately increase the number of unit-dose commercial products we offer, and we plan to grow the offering with expanded manufacturer, health system and wholesaler relationships.”
Steve Fischbach, Safecor Health’s executive vice chairman of the board and co-founder, adds: “Specifically, this addition to the Safecor portfolio will help us drive further cost savings and offer a greater selection of supplies to our hospital customers.”
“Our existing solutions ensure health systems can provide better care for patients at lower costs through partnerships with manufacturers, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations and health systems. This acquisition will allow us to expand the value we provide to all of our supply chain partners.”
Pharmaceutical packaging
UDL was founded in 1980 and became a leading US provider of unit-dose generic medicines to institutional and long-term care facilities. It offers over 400 products to various health institutions.
Founded in 2008, Safecor Health provides packaging to over 1,000 hospitals across the US and repackages for more than 75% of the US “Honor Roll” hospitals, as outlined by the News & World Report.
Kriss Spors, head of Site Operations for the business transitioning to Safecor, comments: “As a proud member of the UDL team, I am excited to be joining Safecor Health. Together, we will be able to provide even more needed pharmaceuticals directly to hospitals and health care professionals helping patients, in addition to building upon the services we offer manufacturers and wholesalers.”
“We are committed to ensuring a successful transition for our colleagues, partners, customers and the patients we serve.”
Overall, the UDL team has “over 100 years combined experience in unit-dose packaging.” It is expected to play a key role in expanding Safecor Health’s offerings of generic unit-dose medications and packaging services.
UDL’s facilities operate in Rockford, Illinois, and currently produce custom packaging design, in-house label design and label printing complete solutions for pharmaceutical wholesalers and manufacturers.