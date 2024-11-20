Releaf Paper launches first pilot production line in France to transform bio waste into packaging
Releaf Paper has announced the launch of its first-ever pilot production line and Innovation Center in Les Mureaux, France. Co-funded by the EU’s European Innovation Council (EIC), the €3.5 million (US$ 3.7 million) investment represents a new step in the paper industry by transforming Parisian green waste into high-quality, recyclable packaging materials.
The Pilot Production Line employs Releaf Paper’s patented process, utilizing fallen leaves as its primary raw material, reducing reliance on traditional resources.
Alexander Sobolenko, general manager at Releaf Paper, tells Packaging Insights: “The technology created by Releaf Paper allows the use of various methods of processing green biomass — from mechanical to thermo-chemical. The combination of different techniques makes it possible to obtain various products, from filler to full fiber with paper-making properties.”
“This makes it possible to use these materials for various applications: paperboards and containerboards, injection molded containers, hygienic paper, bioplastics and so on. Both as the main raw material in its own right and as an additional component in combination with other types of fibers — recycled fibers or virgin wood.”
Industrial production
Releaf’s innovative process sets new standards in environmental impact, generating 0.066 kg of CO2 emissions per kg during production, which is up to 70% lower than the average in global markets according to open data.
The process uses 0.002 L of water per kilogram during production, sources raw materials within a radius of less than 20 km and ensures resource restoration within a year. Additionally, the resulting products biodegrade in 55 days, according to the company.
“The technology is flexible to different types of raw materials, allowing us to process stems of agricultural waste, grapes and flowers in addition to leaves. Besides, the Releaf technology has been successfully used to valorize pineapple and palm frond waste,” highlights Sobolenko.
“Fillers created by mechanical processing are already produced by Releaf Paper in industrial volumes, while thermo-chemical fibers are undergoing the last stages of validation before mass production.”
Last month, Releaf Paper partnered with Uber Eats to provide recyclable, leaf-based packaging to select Parisian restaurants, reducing the reliance on single-use plastics in food delivery.
Roadmap for growth
The pilot production line marks the first phase of Releaf’s growth strategy. Over the next five years, the company aims to establish additional recycling facilities, followed by expansions into North America and Asia.
“Releaf Paper plans to set up at least five recycling facilities in Europe over the next 5 years. After that, the company plans to enter the US, Canada and Japan,” Sobolenko shares.
“In addition to green waste, Releaf Paper also plans to use agricultural waste, such as vegetable stalks, vineyard stalks, flowers, tropical fruits and palm leaves. Future business areas that Releaf has begun to explore based on its extensive knowledge of green waste include hygiene products, energy and bioplastics.”
In 2025, Releaf Paper plans to launch a Series A funding round, targeting €8 million (US$8.46 million) to drive its expansion and further cement its position as a leader in sustainable innovation.