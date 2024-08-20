Samsung partners with Pop Mart’s Crybaby on limited edition blind box
20 Aug 2024 --- Samsung teamed up with Chinese toy maker Pop Mart’s popular Crybaby character to launch the exclusive “Cry Me a Galaxy” limited-edition gift box featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 series.
The collaboration debuted in Thailand just after the toy company opened its sixth offline store in Bangkok.
The limited-edition gift set features space-themed blue packaging, with the Crybaby character Sammy dressed as an astronaut, blending technology and pop culture.
This partnership represents Pop Mart’s first successful overseas licensing venture.
“This collaboration showcases the global appeal of Pop Mart’s intellectual properties (IP). Partnering with a renowned international brand highlights our commitment to expanding our reach and delivering unique experiences to fans worldwide. We are excited to strengthen our presence in key markets and continue forging influential global partnerships,” says Kevin Zhang, head of Pop Mart international strategic partnerships.
Creative collaborations and themed packaging
As Pop Mart continues its global expansion, the Chinese blind box toy maker is exploring new opportunities to introduce its popular IPs to international markets. To celebrate this collaboration, a Crybaby-themed train was introduced in Bangkok.
Collaborations between smartphone companies and international IPs, along with ACG (anime, comics and games) brands in packaging design, have become increasingly common in Asia.
In 2021, Oppo launched the limited edition Detective Conan series, incorporating iconic elements from the anime Case Closed into the packaging and accessory design. This series included products such as the Oppo Reno6 Pro+, Oppo Watch 2 and Oppo Band.
Starting in 2022, Oneplus Technology partnered with Genshin Impact for its Ace series, releasing the Gift Box edition featuring the popular character “Xiangling.” The packaging stood out with a special “Lava Red” color, making it highly recognizable and stylish.
The Ace2 Pro packaging was themed around the beloved character Paimon, while this year, the Ace3 features packaging inspired by the beloved character Keqing.
Advancing sustainability
As the electronics industry increasingly prioritizes sustainability alongside visual appeal, companies are also taking steps to be more environmentally friendly.
This spring, Sony became the first electronics company to eliminate polystyrene foam cushioning in its new device sold in some East Asian markets, as part of its goal to achieve zero environmental impact by 2050. The foam is being replaced by Kaneka Green Planet, a biodegradable biopolymer that could decompose into CO2 and water in soil and seawater, according to the company.
Meanwhile, PulPac introduced its Dry Molded Fiber Phone Tray Insert, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic and fiber-based packaging. The tray is offered to phone producers and is proposed to drive a transformative shift in the packaging industry.
Last year, Avantium and Henkel signed a five-year agreement in which Avantium will supply Henkel with furandicarboxylic acid from its new plant in the Netherlands, which is set to begin production this year. The partnership aims to develop bio-based polyurethane adhesives for digital devices, enabling Henkel’s customers to achieve their sustainability goals.
By Sichong Wang