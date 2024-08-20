Marks & Spencer wraps garlic baguettes in paper packaging
20 Aug 2024 --- Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced it is the first UK retailer to move to paper packaging on garlic baguettes, removing 5.5 million units of plastic.
All of M&S’ single and twin garlic baguettes are now available in FSC-approved paper packaging, which can be recycled at home.
A popular choice with M&S customers, the single garlic baguette is M&S’ biggest seller in garlic breads, selling 4.3 million units annually.
Lucinda Langton, head of Sustainability at M&S Food, says: “We know our customers rank packaging as a top priority, and M&S is committed to reducing plastic packaging as a key part of our Plan A roadmap to Net Zero.”
“It’s a good step forward to remove 5.5 million units from our supply chain and we continue to work with our suppliers to find innovative new materials, processes and equipment so we can make change at scale. These changes mean our customers can trust that the M&S quality products they love are made, sourced and packaged with care.”
Paper across products
M&S says its customers care about reducing plastic packaging, and the retailer has a track record of taking action, such as being the “first” in the UK to introduce a fully recyclable paper fiber coffee cup and lid earlier this year.
Other industry moves included switching from a plastic bag to a paper band on bananas and switching key produce lines such as British Collection vine tomatoes, mushrooms and tropical fruit to cardboard solutions.
Last year, M&S replaced all plastic carrier bags with paper alternatives throughout its store chain.