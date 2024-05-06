Sciex forensic toxicology specialist: Scientific collaboration is key to a PFAS-free future
06 May 2024 --- Manufacturer of mass spectrometry instrumentation Sciex, in collaboration with the scientific community, has developed an open-access extractable and leachable (E&L) mass spectrometry library of 724 known chemical compounds. The library uses advanced search algorithms and software to enable sensitive and accurate testing.
Gitte Barknowitz, a forensic toxicology specialist working in food and environmental testing at Sciex, tells Packaging Insights how collaboration and resource pooling within the scientific community are vital to addressing the growing microplastics and PFAS crisis.
“Through knowledge sharing and gathering, scientists and regulators can be more confident in the quality of their testing and accuracy of their findings.”
As a forensic toxicology specialist, what role do you play in ensuring the safety of plastics and food packaging materials?
Barknowitz: I feel strongly that I am in this space because I want to make the world safer. It is important to me to spread awareness and inform the public and my own family about what is safe. My experiences have brought me around the world, from forensic toxicology applications to nutritional toxicology, food safety, forensic blood testing, biomarker testing and back to food. These experiences gave me a solid overview of how these fields overlap and how respective experts and scientists think. Today, I’m bringing scientists together to solve new arising challenges.
I did my PhD in nutritional toxicology with five years of research in Europe, where I was introduced to the world of safety regulations. I also got to see where the gaps are and how discoveries are made. After that, I wanted to stay in the space with applications, bringing me to Southeast Asia, where I worked with governments and solution providers. That inspired me to move into a global role, where I am now, working with thought leaders and key scientists to map out the future of this developing landscape.
How does Sciex’s open-access E&L mass spectrometry library facilitate testing for known chemicals?
Barknowitz: Libraries help scientists save a lot of time. Harmful products can get into food packaging somewhere along the chain, and there is a wide variety of possibilities. When testing for these products, you must always compare your sample against a standard. The Sciex E&L library is a curated database of 724 tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) fragmentation spectra used to confirm a detected compound’s identity. A scoring algorithm is used to evaluate potential matches. In suspect screening workflows, the scoring algorithm will help indicate if the suspected compound is indeed a match. The software will identify potential compounds that match the MS/MS spectra in unknown screening workflows. The key to the Sciex E&L library is that it is adequately tested and reliable.
In what ways does collaboration within the scientific community contribute to addressing the microplastics and PFAS crisis in food packaging safety testing?
Barknowitz: Collaboration is incredibly important because we need to test for many things in the market. As we talk to industry leaders and professors who are deeply dedicated to a specific field, we can identify issues faster, address changes sooner and help provide customers with solutions they need.
In PFAS, for example, collaborating with the scientific community helps ensure we keep up with regulations. When the US Environmental Protection Agency announced new drinking water advisories in 2022, we collaborated with Eurofins and were the first to reach the 4 parts per quadrillion testing limits.
In another example, our E&L library was able to help TÜV Rheinland as they tested to uphold strict EU regulations. In this case, TÜV Rheinland has to look for not only known contaminants but also unknown contaminants.
A thorough library is essential, as it can help identify compounds you didn’t know existed.
By Radhika Sikaria