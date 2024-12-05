SEE launches retention system to meet customer demands for same-day delivery
The protective packaging supplier SEE, formerly Sealed Air, has devised a new retention packaging system that enhances same-day delivery and customer demand for sustainability.
The new brand, Korrvu Rapid Fix., provides operators with a smooth retention system that quickly slots back the I-Pack tray. The I-Pack tray is a void reduction system offered by SEE.
The retention system reduces manual processes and removes bottlenecks in the packaging process.
David Masa, portfolio marketing senior manager at SEE, says: “Fulfillment companies are under increasing pressures to ship same day orders. This requires high levels of packaging productivity and product protection to avoid delays or bottlenecks and having to process damaged returns. Korrvu Rapid Fix has been developed to overcome these challenges.”
The retention system has won two French packaging innovation awards: the All4Pack Innovation Award in the Functionality and Use category and the Production and Distribution/Logistic category at the Oscars de l’Emballage.
Sustainability features
The cardboard contains a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled content, and the plastic retention film is recyclable. SEE says that the decreased need for void material reduces the amount of packaging operators need and the size and weight of packaged goods.
Korrvu Rapid Fix can also improve customer satisfaction. The transparent retention film displays products, while the cardboard frame is available in brown or white. The cardboard can be digitally printed for specific customer branding campaigns.
Masa says: “The damage reduction performance of the retention system, combined with its sustainable properties and ability to optimize product presentation appeals to consumers. This helps to create a positive customer experience that can strengthen brand reputation and loyalty.”