StePacPPC collaborates with Dutch scientists for long-haul vegetable transport packaging tech
StePacPPC has developed modified atmosphere/modified humidity (MA/MH) packaging to replace traditional ice-filled polystyrene (PS) and waxed carton boxes to improve the transport of fresh broccoli and other vegetables, particularly for long-haul shipments in the US and Japan.
PS foam boxes filled with ice have been the go-to for domestic vegetable transport due to their insulation properties. However, environmental concerns about PS’ persistence, non-recyclability and tendency to fragment have led to increased retailer pushback.
Gary Ward, chief technology officer at StePacPPC, says: “At a time when flexible plastic packaging is under the spotlight, we have, together with researchers at the Agrotechnology & Food Sciences Group at Wageningen University, the Netherlands, demonstrated that our functional ‘lean and green’ packaging solution reduces the carbon footprint by approximately 40% in US shipments from Salinas Valley on the West Coast of California to New York on the East Coast, demonstrating a positive environmental impact.”
Enhancing safety and nutritional value
StePacPPC notes that, according to studies, broccoli packed in MA/MH packaging has fewer microbial colonies than iced broccoli. Melting ice can also leach vitamin C from broccoli. The new packaging, on the other hand, prevents nutrient loss.
The company’s Xtend films are engineered to slow respiration, control moisture, delay aging processes and inhibit ethylene — a hormone that accelerates yellowing. Its mode of action may also reduce the risk of foodborne illness associated with pathogens such as E. coli.
“It also has proven capabilities for preserving both the quality and nutritional value of fresh broccoli during prolonged storage, extending shelf life, minimizing waste and enhancing food safety,” Ward says.
“Our Xtend bulk packaging also successfully preserves other produce traditionally shipped on ice, such as bok choy and green onions.”
Fresher and greener
The Otofuke Agricultural Cooperative in Japan, a broccoli producer, has already adopted StePacPPC’s Xtend MA/MH bulk bags for transporting broccoli from Hokkaido to Yokohama.
“In our efforts to move away from PS foam with ice and its inherent contamination risks, we considered various alternatives for maintaining freshness without using ice,” says Akio Yamagishi, manager of the fruit and vegetable sales department of Otofuke Agricultural Cooperative.
“We tested various modified atmosphere packaging films, including the Xtend films from StePacPPC. After inspecting the condition of the broccoli upon arrival, Xtend outperformed the rest in both appearance and quality.”
The broccoli producer identifies multiple benefits to iceless Xtend packaging.
“First, it eliminates the space ice occupies, allowing us to transport 66% more broccoli per container. This slashes carbon emissions and transport costs, especially significant given the recent rises in shipping costs,” adds Yamagishi.
“With ice, each box holds only 6 kg of broccoli; without it, we can pack around 10 kg. In addition, one Xtend bag can hold 10 kg of broccoli, making it more resource-efficient and eliminating the need for extra handling. The ability to transport iceless fresh broccoli across the continent on weight-constrained trucks has led to a net reduction in costs of more than 30%.”