Empack 2025: ATS-Tanner showcases banding solutions amid PPWR compliance push
At Empack 2025 in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, ATS-Tanner showcased a range of machinery to address the industry’s increasing demand for sustainable banding material alternatives. With regulations tightening and consumer expectations shifting, ATS-Tanner aims to provide industries with tools to meet these challenges.
On the show floor, Packaging Insights speaks to Johan van Veen, the company’s national sales manager for the Netherlands, to discuss how the company is responding to current market trends demanding plastic reductions and legislative compliance.
“The main current trend at the moment is reducing plastic to reach sustainability goals. We are seeing banding expand beyond traditional graphic products and brochures to industries like F&B and laundry to get rid of plastic bags.”
Van Veen explains that as the industry increasingly seeks to reduce plastic usage, companies are turning to banding solutions as an eco-friendly alternative to full packaging products. As the market grows, there is a growing need for a wider range of banding machinery and materials, he asserts.
Innovation and technological evolution
To distinguish itself in the competitive packaging industry, ATS-Tanner has invested in technology and automation.
“We have developed the ATS US-3000, the most advanced banding machine on the market,” Van Veen says. “It features an easy operating system that allows any operator to work with this machine. The machine is ready for integration into fully automated production lines.”
ATS-Tanner says it is facing challenges in navigating the market. “We need to be aware of industry developments and anticipate future needs,” Van Veen remarks. “The challenge is translating these insights into the right machinery for the future. But I believe we are on the right track.”
As Western Europe increasingly adopts automation, ATS-Tanner is developing machines that are future-proof. Van Veen shares that the company is ensuring that its customers can meet their operational and sustainability goals.
“Tech innovation is very important — from design and production to every department of our company,” he continues. The company is adopting the latest tech innovations like AI to refine its processes and stay ahead of industry standards.
Preparing for PPWR enforcement
As the EU published the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) this January, businesses are working on reducing plastic waste. ATS-Tanner has developed sustainable alternatives to help companies comply.
Van Veen indicates that paper was once an unsuitable material for banding solutions due to its fragility. ATS-Tanner has developed a solution that meets sustainability requirements. “We developed a recyclable paper material with high tear resistance and strong sealing properties.”
In an earlier interview with us, Markus Theres, managing director Germany at ATS-Tanner, stated that the PPWR initiative is raising awareness among producers about the need to reduce single-use plastic packaging that contributes to landfill waste, encouraging the adoption of sustainable and reusable alternatives.
Last year, ATS-Tanner partnered with Mondi to create kraft paper bundle packaging, which the companies claimed to be strong enough to replace the plastic on single or bundle packages for fruit, vegetable, drink, and e-commerce end-uses.
With live reporting from Milana Nikolova at Empack 2025