James Cropper backs children’s book made from recycled coffee cups
James Cropper has supported the debut children’s book “Little Coffee Cup and the Big Surprise,” which is the first of its kind to be printed on paper made from recycled coffee cups using the group’s Cupcycling process.
Each copy of the 36-page book is made from approximately 13 used coffee cups collected across the UK and processed at James Cropper’s facility at Burneside Mill in the country’s Lake District.
Hayley Slack, the book author, says: “I wanted to show that we can create children’s books using UK waste, supporting the environment and local industry. If we can demonstrate how recycled coffee cup waste can become new books, we can promote greater rates of recycling, less imports, and reduce the number of trees being used solely for new books.”
Lou Kneath, one of the artists whose photography appears in the finished book, comments: “This book is about striving to change the status quo, which is the only way things are going to get better. We couldn’t think of a more fun and exciting way to get that message out there and into the minds of young readers.”
Waste to wonder
The book comes in the wake of the UK government’s decision to scrap a proposed mandatory takeback scheme for disposable cups, citing limited environmental benefits and high costs to the industry.
Cupcycling offers a solution by removing the plastic barrier linings from paper cups, recycling each component separately, and then transforming them into new materials, such as paper and molded fiber products.
The book champions circular economy themes, mirroring its own production journey. Slack hopes it will inspire young readers while promoting greener publishing solutions.
“Every child reading this story is holding a piece of that journey in their hands. That’s how we make sustainability feel real,” says Slack
“I’ve always thought it’s best to target children to help us create behavior change. Once children know something is wrong, they will happily tell you it’s wrong, for example, not to put anything in the wrong bin. ”