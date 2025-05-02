Sidel launches advanced automation filling solution for beer and soft drinks
Sidel has unveiled its EvoFill Can Compact, a filling solution tailored for producers operating in the low-to-medium speed segment (up to 40,000 cans per hour). This system is developed to meet rising expectations in speed, accuracy, and hygiene while reducing waste and enhancing production efficiency.
Featuring a “plug and play” design, EvoFill Can Compact uses electropneumatic technology with magnetic flowmeters for precise and efficient liquid measurement. Electronically controlled pneumatic valves regulate flow, ensuring smooth and consistent filling.
Tommaso Tegoni, product manager for filling at Sidel, tells Packaging Insights: “The EvoFILL Can Compact is designed to handle a diverse range of product lines, accommodating both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, including hot-fill products.”
Its compact combines the seamer and process unit into a single block, reducing the equipment footprint and “optimizing the total cost of ownership.” With a 98.5% monoblock efficiency, the system ensures “seamless operation,” according to Sidel.
Designed for versatility
EvoFill Can Compact is said to deliver filling precision accuracy of around 1 mL for cans up to 500 mL, and product losses are kept below 0.1%. Supporting both carbonated soft drinks and hot fill applications, the system accommodates ambient temperature filling with limited CO2 loss.
“In response to the global demand for recyclable and portable packaging, the EvoFILL Can Compact offers high-precision filling. The system’s compact ‘plug and play’ design optimizes total cost of ownership, aligning with sustainability goals by conserving space and resources,” shares Tegoni.
According to Sidel, the changeovers take less than 25 minutes due to the automatic height adjustment of the filling carousel. An integrated enclosure and roof with HEPA-filtered are built into the frame. For cleaning and safety, automatic dummy caps are available for sanitation without needing manual intervention.
“Its modular design and advanced automation facilitate quick changeovers — taking less than 25 minutes — allowing manufacturers to efficiently switch between different SKUs with minimal downtime. This flexibility is crucial in a market where consumer preferences are leading to an increasing variety of beverage options,” Tegoni adds.
“Its compact design effectively utilizes space, making it suitable for facilities with limited floor area.”
Advance sustainability with innovations
Tegoni highlights that Sidel is actively engaged in developing innovative packaging solutions that prioritize sustainability and efficiency.
“As an example, the company has recently introduced the StarLITER — a fully recycled PET (rPET) bottle designed for carbonated soft drinks,” he says.
“This bottle addresses challenges associated with recycled content, such as variability in resin characteristics, by incorporating advanced design features that ensure bottle integrity and performance.”
This month, Coca-Cola FEMSA installed a new line from Sidel in Jundiai, Brazil, to meet Latin America’s expanding carbonated soft drinks. Sidel’s Super Combi design is said to offer a 30% reduction in footprint compared to standalone equipment, making it suitable for Coca-Cola.