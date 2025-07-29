Sidel boosts Hauser Weinmport’s aseptic PET bottle production
German winery Hauser Weinimport has produced 600 million PET bottles with Sidel’s Aseptic Combi Predis line.
Sidel says its technology offers the beverage producer “total” flexibility, enabling it to fill different tea flavors and the signature Sangria beverage, El Curador. The line can operate at 18,000 bottles per hour in the 0.5 L, 1 L, and 1.5 L bottle formats.
“When the thread neck diameter remains unchanged, as it does with many of our products, our highly trained operators can complete product changeovers quickly, minimizing system downtime,” says Florian Kotnig, head of production at Hauser Weinimport.
“The advantages of this technology include its optimal filling conditions and food safety for our beverages, low operating costs, resource savings, and its compact design,” says Kotnig.
Hauser’s line was the first to utilize Sidel’s patented Predis dry preform sterilization in Germany, which works by using hydrogen peroxide mist to sterilize the preform before it enters the oven to be blown into a bottle. The packaging remains aseptic without the need for rinsing with water or any other chemicals.
Modernizing bottle production
Hauser says the aseptic line has provided the winemaker with product quality, ensuring smooth operations and consumer confidence.
“From the beginning, the system was well thought out, fitting within a compact footprint and designed for durability. Sidel is committed to delivering top-tier support to ensure the reliability of the Aseptic Combi Predis, continuously modernizing production with innovations like new bottle formats and converting lines to tethered caps,” says Kotnig.
“Based on preventive planned maintenance, Sidel technicians run regular diagnostic checks on our machinery when in operation and during maintenance, creating reports and measures to ensure the line remains running at peak performance.”
“Product quality is a must for Hauser, and it is with this in mind that we originally installed the aseptic packaging line from Sidel. The close working relationship between Sidel and Hauser contributes to the maximum productivity with minimum operational interruptions.”