SIG leads beverage carton recycling project to boost circularity in Egypt
SIG has partnered with Plastic Bank, Carta Misr, and TileGreen to establish Egypt’s first end-to-end recycling system for used aseptic beverage cartons.
The initiative aims to restructure the Egyptian recycling landscape and turn waste into valuable resources.
“With this strong partner network, we ensure that all materials from used beverage cartons can be recycled, thus preventing components of the packaging from having to be landfilled,” says Abdelghany Eladib, president and general manager for India, Middle East, and Africa at SIG.
“By achieving a system supporting circularity of used beverage cartons in Egypt, we are demonstrating that sustainable innovation is not only possible but also essential. This initiative embodies our commitment to creating economic, social, and environmental value, showing how industry collaboration can drive scalable solutions that benefit everyone.”
Building a recycling chain
Egypt does not have a formalized waste collection and recycling system. Therefore, the project plans to tackle every step of the recycling process.
Plastic Bank oversees the collection of used beverage cartons to provide a continuous supply of recyclable materials. Collection is supported by a blockchain-secured platform, providing traceability, transparency, and empowering waste collectors to convert discarded material into a source of revenue.
Local paper mill Carta Misr separates paper fibers from the aluminum and polymer layers of the cartons to create high-quality recycled paper products. Meanwhile, TileGreen, an Egyptian start-up, repurposes the PolyAl mix into durable interlock bricks.
Fiber opportunities
The system’s impact extends beyond environmental benefits. It offers economic opportunities by creating steady livelihoods for waste collectors. It also engages consumers through tangible applications of recycled materials, such as roof tiles, inspiring greater participation in recycling.
“Used beverage cartons are a rich source of high-quality fiber, and this partnership with SIG allows us to harness this valuable resource effectively,” says Mohammed Gamal, CEO at Carta Misr.
“By integrating these fibers into our production processes, we produce superior paper products while reducing the need for additional raw materials. This initiative not only strengthens the recycling value chain but also demonstrates how sustainable practices can drive both environmental and economic benefits.”
Khaled Raafat, chief technology officer and co-founder at TileGreen adds: “Repurposing PolyAl into durable building materials using our patented technology not only keeps waste out of landfills but also offers a scalable, sustainable solution for the construction industry.”
Meanwhile, SIG’s Eladib asserts that the collaboration unlocks the “true potential” of beverage cartons as a resource, ensuring the materials used remain in circulation.
“For the packaging and F&B industries, this system of repurposing beverage carton components into locally demanded materials represents a way to minimize waste disposal costs and maximize resource efficiency. It provides a replicable model that can inspire sustainable practices worldwide, advancing circular economy principles and setting a precedent for innovation in waste management.”