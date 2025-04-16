SIG consolidates beverage market position in Libya
SIG is expanding its partnership with Libyan United Beverage Bottling Company (LUBBC) to boost LUBBC’s production capabilities, increase local market volumes, and enhance export opportunities.
SIG will deliver four additional filling lines for aseptic carton packs to LUBBC, including a SIG Midi 12 Aseptic, two SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic, and a SIG Mini 24 Aseptic under the agreement.
Mohamed Eljamal, Libya country manager at SIG, says: “This partnership is a key step toward expanding our presence and strengthening our market position in the region. We are delighted to see more and more customers in Libya growing with our industry-leading solutions.”
Local growth and international competitiveness
SIG’s filling lines are said to support LUBBC’s expansion plans and meet the growing regional demand for safe and high-quality beverages. The Libyan bottler already operates two SIG filling lines for aseptic carton packs and uses them to fill its Safi brand beverages.
The partnership enables LUBBC to drive local growth and international competitiveness through cutting-edge packaging technology.
Hamza Abubrig, CEO of LUBBC, says: “We are very proud to choose SIG as our trusted partner. SIG is developing the solutions and technologies needed to help ensure access to safe non-carbonated soft drinks and liquid dairy products for people all over the world.”
“The success of the Safi brand in Libya over the past few months has been remarkable, thanks to the cooperation between the SIG and LUBBC teams. We are excited to build on this partnership and continue our growth journey together.”