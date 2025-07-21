SIG introduces on-the-go pouches for yogurt and dulce de leche in Brazil
SIG’s strategic partner Cooperoeste, a dairy producer in Santa Catarina, Brazil, has launched yogurt and dulce de leche in SIG CloverCap pouches. The products are filled using the SIG Prime 100, a flexible filling line designed for spouted pouch applications.
Cooperoeste uses SIG technology to fill ultra high temperature milk, chocolate milk, and cream under its Amanhecer and Terra Viva brands. Cooperoeste is leveraging SIG’s filling system and packaging solutions to expand its product portfolio and reach new consumer segments.
Renata Kasahara, head of marketing at SIG South America, says: “Our unique packaging portfolio, flexible filling technology, and a broad range of packaging types, formats, and sizes make SIG a strategic partner for companies like Cooperoeste.”
“The SIG CloverCap pouches combine convenience and differentiation — an ideal solution for categories like yogurts and dairy desserts.”
The launch includes fruit vitamin yogurts under the Amanhecer Recreio brand, alongside health-focused options such as a 15 g protein yogurt and a “triple zero” yogurt (zero sugar, zero fat, and zero lactose).
Cooperoeste has also introduced traditional and protein-enriched dulce de leche in SIG CloverCap pouches. The protein version is offered in a 100 g single-serve pouch, an on-the-go format targeting consumers seeking convenient options.
Ademir Wiezorek, president of Cooperoeste, says: “Expanding our portfolio is one of Cooperoeste’s core strategies to meet evolving consumer demands and capture new market segments. We’re investing in higher-value products that focus on health, convenience, and innovation.”
SIG is enhancing its presence in Latin America. This month, the company began building up its high-tech aseptic carton production plant in Querétaro, Mexico. The facility is scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2026.