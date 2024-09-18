Smurfit Westrock highlights shock absorbent and tamper-safe properties of honeycomb medical packaging
18 Sep 2024 --- Smurfit Westrock is highlighting the transit-protective properties of its Hexacomb system in medicine packaging. The solution was developed to ensure safety, security and sterility, maintaining regulatory compliance and protecting against external factors.
The solution is designed to provide strength and durability by absorbing the shocks and impacts often experienced during transit and handling.
It is also labeled eco-friendly and lightweight, contributing to cost efficiency by reducing the costs of shipping and transportation of fragile medical devices and delicate pharmaceutical products.
“Honeycomb packaging, which is 100% recyclable and made from renewable resources, can be customized, making it the perfect size for specific product sizes, dimensions and shapes,” highlights the supplier.
With a wide range of medical products available — from syringes to scanners and monitors to machines — Smurfit Westrock tailors the size of the honeycomb cells and the thickness of the packaging material.
“Changing the structure of Honeycomb packaging makes it perfect for specific products, creating a snug fit to reduce the amount of product movement within the packaging,” details the company.
“With products packaged in perfectly sized cells and remaining still during transit, the risk of damage is minimal. Also, by having packaging specific to the product, it’s possible to eliminate the need for excessive void fill, which can contribute to more waste ending up in landfills.”
Shielding products
This type of medical packaging also acts as a shield or barrier, keeping products away from external factors that could be harmful.
“Moisture, light, and temperature changes can all compromise the quality of medical products. Honeycomb packaging keeps products safe from these hazards, ensuring they remain intact and effective as they journey from A to B,” notes Smurfit Westrock.
“Not only does this guarantee the arrival of products in the condition they were packed, but it helps to provide a high-quality service to consumers. Businesses can transport their often-expensive products or equipment, safe in the knowledge they will not come to harm in the process.”
Tamper-proofing
Additionally, medical and pharmaceutical products must be able to travel without the risk of tampering. Tamper-resistant packaging provides safety and security, guaranteeing the products cannot be interfered with before reaching their destination. Smurfit Westrock highlights its honeycomb packaging can be customized to ensure this is the case.
“There are significant risks with using packaging without tamper-proofing. This includes the potential contamination of products, which can lead to serious health hazards and a lack of customers’ trust.
“When consumers do not trust the safety of their medical products, they are less likely to purchase from the same brand again. Eighty-eight percent of consumers who trust a brand will buy again (Deloitte), boosting a business’ reputation.”
Price positioning
Smurfit Westrock cites data that shows that over half of Gen Z — a group accounting for around 10 million online shoppers — are influenced by packaging sustainability and 75% of consumers are more likely to purchase brands offering green or sustainable products.
The company underscores that consumers are now factoring their awareness of environmental issues into their choice of medical and pharmaceutical products.
“In fact, 49% of people asked said they would pay more for sustainable packaging, highlighting that eco-friendly businesses are likely to take center stage,” notes Smurfit Westrock.
“Sustainability is no longer a nice feature to have; it’s something consumers have come to expect,” it underscores. “This wasn’t always possible with conventional medical packaging materials, many of which are non-recyclable and use plenty of plastic.”
“By using eco-friendly medical packaging, the healthcare sector can reduce its negative impact on the environment while promoting its products to a growing market.”
In other developments, Smurfit Westrock teamed up with Woodforde’s, a UK-based Norfolk brewery known for its craft beers, to elevate its presence on supermarket shelves. The brewery commissioned the packaging company to design shelf-ready packaging (SRP) to create custom beer boxes for its 8 x 500 mL packs.
This month, Smurfit WestRock was awarded a US$468.7 million arbitration ruling against the Venezuelan government by the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.