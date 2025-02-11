Smurfit Westrock innovation manager spotlights advanced barrier coatings for paper-based proliferation
Innovation in barrier coatings has become a core focus for paper-based packaging suppliers working to create increasingly effective alternatives to plastic packaging. Jennie Berglund, innovation project manager at Smurfit Westrock, highlights maintaining recyclability throughout the supply chain as a major functionality challenge for advanced barrier coating developers.
Berglund asserts that the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive and Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation have “instilled a sense of urgency” in companies to find alternatives to less environmentally sustainable materials — solutions that can be easily recycled without compromising on material strength.
Packaging Insights interviews Berglund to learn more about the industry’s latest barrier coating innovations and their benefits. We also discuss the sector’s challenges and how Smurfit Westrock avoids “over-packaging” by designing right-sized packages.
Why is barrier coating innovation currently such an important focus for packaging suppliers?
Berglund: As paper originates from renewable fibers, it has a much higher recycling rate than plastic. In its natural state, however, it does not have the same properties as plastic, particularly when it comes to water resistance.
Barrier coatings, however, do an impressive job in extending the capabilities of paper and therefore making it a viable alternative to plastic. The challenge is, however, to maintain the recyclability of paper even with the addition of a coating as some coatings can hinder the recycling process.
Tell us about your latest barrier coating solutions?
Berglund: Our most well-known solution is AquaStop, which is water resistant thanks to a coating added during the manufacturing process. Unlike many other coatings, it does not compromise the recyclability of the product and can be recycled in the same way as standard paper-based packaging. It has been successfully used by many companies, including Biobest, a world leader in biological crop protection and pollination.
Biobest approached us to design a water-resistant and insulated box to replace the EPS pack it was using to transport live bumblebees. AquaStop was the perfect solution as it provided robust protection against moisture and could be easily recycled at the end of use.
Our Thermo-Sealant paper has heat-sealing properties that provide both paper-to-paper and paper-to-plastic secure seals. The heat-sealing capabilities come from the coating that is added but, critically, the paper is still fully recyclable. This solution is being used for many products, for example diapers, tissues, and toilet paper.
These are both part of Smurfit Westock’s Better Planet Packaging initiative that seeks to make a positive impact on billions of supply chains and consumers around the world by reducing the environmental footprint of packaging and its traces on the planet. We’ve helped brands switch their packaging for millions of products to a more sustainable solution that has proved to offer tangible benefits that go beyond the eco-friendly credentials.
In what ways are you innovating for more effective barrier coatings, and what challenges are you facing?
Berglund: The two solutions mentioned above are part of our Technipaper range which is a suite of sustainable papers designed to handle complex supply chains while retaining full recyclability.
We are constantly researching, testing and developing other papers to add to this portfolio. We work closely with our customers to understand their requirements so we can create truly fit-for-purpose solutions, which can overcome challenges alongside advancing their sustainability goals.
We are also currently extending the range of options that offer high-performing water vapor resistance. These can be used very successfully in, for example, the corrugated boxes used for frozen food products.
How can advanced barrier coatings support the industry’s drive for greater environmental sustainability?
Berglund: The common denominator for all our established and forthcoming coated solutions is that they never compromise on recyclability. It is vital to always have a closed loop in which all boxes can be recycled in normal recycling infrastructure.
We work very closely with many of our customers who are striving to lessen their dependence on fossil-based materials due to forthcoming legislation restricting single-use plastics. When they switch to a paper-based solution that can be easily recycled, it can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.
When we’re creating a packaging solution, however, we review every single aspect of the product it has to carry as well as the supply chain. We seek to use resources in the most efficient way and don’t “over-pack.” Our focus is on right-sized packages and this, in turn, can lead to more boxes on a truck which, in turn, leads to fewer journeys and a reduction in transport-related emissions.
One of the key advantages of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock coming together to form Smurfit Westrock was the combination of two complementary portfolios with an extensive breadth of renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging solutions. This provides a solid foundation for our 1000+ designers to draw from when they are working on a new project for a customer.