Starbucks collaborates with Podback for circular coffee pod initiative
03 May 2024 --- Starbucks is partnering with Podback to allow customers to pick up Podback’s free-of-charge drop-off recycling bags across all of its 1,250 UK coffee shops.
The bags can be filled with used coffee pods and taken to one of 6,500 Yodel drop-off points around the UK. Podback also offers curbside collection of pods to 1.5 million households in 21 local authorities.
Starbucks’ “At Home” range was launched in 2019 for more convenience to consume Starbucks coffee at home.
Jacqui Wetherly, director for sustainability at Starbucks UK, says: “With Starbucks UK customers are already using Podback to recycle pods at home. We are delighted to offer them an easier way to pick up their bags from our outlets.”
Convenient pod recycling
Coffee pods in the Starbucks by Nespresso and Starbucks by Nescafé Dolce Gusto ranges have been accepted for recycling through Podback since the scheme launched in April 2021. The expansion into Starbucks’ UK retail operation builds on the two organizations’ existing partnership and shared commitment to developing more sustainable practices.
Last year, an estimated 800 million coffee pods were purchased in the UK, according to Podback, highlighting the need for customers to have a more accessible pod recycling option.
Rick Hindley, executive director at Podback, says: “Partnering with one of the world’s best-known coffee brands is a sign of the considerable progress that Podback has made toward establishing a convenient and simple way for people to recycle used pods. Starbucks’ support makes it even easier for coffee pod users to start recycling, as they can now pick up a Podback bag at any of Starbucks’ coffee shops across the UK.”
All coffee pods collected by Podback are recycled in the UK at Podback’s reprocessing partners. Used aluminum pods are used in the manufacture of new products, such as beverage cans and used plastic coffee pods are turned into other plastic items like supermarket crates and building products.
In the beginning of the year, Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub unveiled the findings of six reuse projects funded by its £1.4 million (~US$1.7 million) Bring It Back Fund. The trials, which engaged over 100 food and drink businesses across the UK, provided insights to propel the adoption of reuse and return systems nationwide.
