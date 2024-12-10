Starlinger supplies Bua Group with packaging machinery for new production unit
Starlinger is equipping Bua Group, a Nigeria-based conglomerate, with packaging machinery for Bua Group’s latest production facility.
The facility is expected to produce 600 million PP block-bottom bags annually, says Bua Group.
Bua Group is one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, investing in foods, mining, manufacturing, steel, real estate and energy.
The agreement reflects Bua Group’s strategy to expand into packaging material manufacturing.
“This facility will meet the packaging needs of our various factories, including cement, sugar, and flour, and support future expansion plans,” says Abdul Samad Rabiu, executive chairman and founder at Bua Group.
Bua Group highlights that the partnership will allow the company to diversify its products to meet the demand for sustainable packaging solutions across businesses. It also meets the company’s core ethos of generating employment in local areas.
For Starlinger, the agreement is the largest contract in Africa and its second-largest contract globally.
“This project reflects our commitment to delivering industrial packaging solutions tailored to BUA Group’s diverse operations. We look forward to a successful partnership,” says Harald Neumüller, CEO at Starlinger.
Ensuring sustainability
In March, Packaging Insights reported on Starlinger’s dedication to sustainability. The company has over 30 years of experience in developing plastic recycling machines and woven plastic packaging, appealing to the demand of sustainably created materials.
The machinery industry company presented its solution for food-grade recycled post-consumer PE, PP, PS and PET at the plastic trade show NPE in Orlando, US.
The solutions reflect Starlinger’s vision for “food-grade without compromise” by combining the post-consumer pelletizing line RecoStar dynamic with the new ViscoZero melt phase decontamination technology.
In addition, the downstream pellet flushing unit PCUplus provides super-cleaning and odor reduction for PET, PP, HDPE and PS.