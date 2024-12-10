UAE-based social services organization opens food packaging center in Abu Dhabi
A newly inaugurated center for the assembly, packaging, storing and distribution of food products by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination aims to empower the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The center is located at Zayed Higher Organization’s Innovation Centre in the Al Bahia neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi and will collaborate with the nation’s Fresh on Table online marketplace offering locally-grown and raised food products.
The food packaging facility will employ people with hearing difficulties as part of the organization’s commitment to professional empowerment and supporting job stability. The packaged products include fruits, vegetables, dairy, honey, fish, poultry and other animal products.
“The collaboration with Fresh on Table advances the marketing of the organization’s food products, such as organic fruits and vegetables, in a modern and efficient way,” says Abdullah Al Humaidan, secretary general at the Zayed Higher Organization.
“It also supports the organization’s efforts to train and invest in the talents and capabilities of people of determination by providing them with permanent jobs at the new packaging center. Moreover, it raises societal awareness and enhances their professional skills through specially designed training programs tailored to meet the needs of the job market.”
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO at Fresh on Table, adds: “This partnership highlights our deep commitment to sustainability as a means to inspire impactful and meaningful change for people of determination in our Emirati community.”
“We look forward to future projects proudly led by people of determination and take pride in our dedication to transparency. Through our platform, we aim to empower our Hotels, Restaurants and Cafés (HORECA) partners to make informed environmental decisions and support local agriculture.”
Sustainable food chains
The agri-tech platform dedicated to supporting local farms and promoting sustainability aims to address food security challenges while reducing the sector’s carbon footprints. It strives to achieve this by ensuring that production and consumption supply chains remain close to each other.
Fresh on Table is a key player in the UAE market and it works by connecting local farms with the HORECA sector.
Al Humaidan further states that the Zayed Higher Organization consistently prioritizes the development and empowerment of its members, enabling them to become productive individuals who play a key role in societal development.
“The organization seeks to expand partnerships with the private sector and encourages all institutions across different sectors to actively contribute to the empowerment and training of these individuals, ensuring their meaningful contributions to society.”
He also praises the role of Fresh on Table in promoting local farming and sustainability, helping the UAE achieve food security, and reducing carbon footprints by bringing production and consumption closer together.
The center was inaugurated in the Presence of Abu Dhabi Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, an entrepreneur and sustainability expert.