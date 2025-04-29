Stora Enso restructures business areas and focuses on renewable packaging
Stora Enso has released plans to implement a leaner organizational structure, facilitating its core business of renewable packaging. The restructure aims to enhance customer focus, drive operational efficiency, and reduce complexity.
Reflecting the importance of renewable packaging, four of Stora Enso’s business areas will be dedicated to this sector: food service and liquid board, cartonboard, containerboard, and packaging solutions. These areas contribute approximately 60% of the company’s full-year revenue.
These business areas aim to help customers lower their environmental footprint. Offerings will cover a range of fiber-based packaging materials and solutions, including cartons, boxes, trays, cups, and bags, designed for industries such as F&B, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.
Hans Sohlström, president and CEO at Stora Enso, says: “Our planned new organization has been carefully structured to maximize customer and business focus, operational efficiency and synergies, ensure the benefits of supply chain integration, and ultimately reflect our performance and results oriented culture.”
Split across divisions
The remaining 40% of revenue will be divided into three other business areas: biomaterials, wood products, and forest. These units also support renewable packaging products through wood sourcing and raw material supply, according to Stora Enso.
As part of the reorganization, Nordic sawmills, and building solutions sites will operationally belong to their respective geographically closest board or pulp production site. Last month, Stora Enso started operations at its consumer packaging board line in Oulu, Finland.
Central European sites will remain under the Wood Products division. Customers of Wood Products will continue to be served by a global sales and service network.
The new planned organization eliminates one management layer and decentralizes profit and loss responsibility to 21 business units supported by group-wide functions.