Stora Enso launches Dry Molded Fiber production unit with PulPac in Sweden
Stora Enso, a PulPac licensee, is opening a Dry Molded Production Unit in Skene, Sweden. The facility is the largest and most advanced of its kind, the company says, and will produce fiber products, such as cup lids, designed to replace traditional plastics in F&B packaging. Production will begin in Q4 2024 after large-scale testing.
Dry Molded Fiber production reduces water and energy consumption compared to traditional wet forming, and any excess material is recaptured and reused.
“Stora Enso is the first producer to successfully implement this new dry forming technology on a large scale,” says Anna Stenström, operation director at the Skene Production Unit.
“We are truly excited to pioneer this new approach and to explore all the possibilities it offers to shape the future of sustainable packaging.”
The products produced with Dry Molded Fiber also offer a significantly lower CO2 footprint compared to single-use plastics. The dry forming process is compatible with barrier additives for customized functionality as well as an excellent surface finish with the option to advanced decoration possibilities.
Juuso Konttinen, senior vice president of Biomaterials Growth Businesses at Stora Enso, adds: “The Skene Production Unit represents another great advancement in sustainable packaging by Stora Enso. Our team’s dedication and collaboration with PulPac and other suppliers have enabled us to scale up this innovative technology to meet the continuously growing demand for high-quality and more eco-friendly products.”
The company says that by implementing Dry Molded Fiber it is “leading the transition” to circular, low-carbon solutions in the packaging industry, making a lasting impact on both the environment and the communities it serves.
“It’s fantastic to collaborate with forward-thinking leaders like Stora Enso. We are proud to see Dry Molded Fiber powering their scale-up of dry forming, and we remain committed to supporting their success every step of the way,” comments Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.